The royal family is in a frenzy as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are in talks with Netflix for a shocking new TV project — another tell-all documentary about the scandal-scarred monarchy, insiders exclusively tell In Touch.

As previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked a $100 million deal with the streaming service in 2020 that included a Harry & Meghan doc trashing his family as racist and cruel and currently, a new cooking show for the duchess and a polo series for the prince.

Now, insiders say Harry and Meghan — whose animated Netflix series Pearl was dropped before production began, it was reported in 2022 — have brought their deal back from the dead and are mulling ideas for a new tell-all spilling more embarrassing beans about Harry’s family.

“Seeing that the Sussexes are in good with Netflix again definitely raises fears of what they’re going to do next,” confides an insider. “It’s all well and good if Netflix has put money into their brand and cooking and lifestyle types of shows, but the royals can’t help but worry there’s more to the plans that will land them in the hot seat.

“No doubt the TV bosses would do just about anything to get a second docuseries out of Meghan and Harry centered on their relationship with the royals because that’s what generated so much publicity and so many streams.”

Insiders say Netflix bigwigs are licking their chops over the prospect of family feud scoops and “that’s ultimately the reason the bosses coughed up $100 million to sign them in the first place. So it’s hard to imagine execs won’t keep pushing for more to get their money’s worth. It’s just a question of whether or not Meghan and Harry bite. And the feeling is the Sussexes are capable of anything if they’re desperate enough.”

The Harry & Meghan documentary had a damaging effect on the Firm, as the royal family is called. It was previously reported how the couple shared details of their love story, courtship and the difficult process of escaping from the royal fold and starting a new life in California.

More sensationally, they also accused the royal family of racism. Harry said his brother, Prince William, got physically violent with him, and Meghan said her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, made her cry over a flower girl dress. The family is also fearful that disgraced Prince Andrew, the former close friend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is going to make good on his horrible threat of doing another tell-all, adds the insider.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Andrew is volcanically bitter over being stripped of his military titles and patronages in 2022 due to his association with sex trafficker Epstein.

Sources say the Duke of York has been mulling a book for the past year or two, but now he’s ready to do it as his cancer-battling brother King Charles III pressures him to give up his lavish Royal Lodge home and downsize to Frogmore Cottage.

“It’s already such a difficult time for the royals with King Charles and Princess Kate struggling with their health issues, and it’s been much more difficult than they expected to adjust to life with the slimmed-down monarchy,” notes the insider. “The last thing they need is to have more fires to put out.

“The royals would love to believe Harry and Meghan are done with the tell-alls, but considering how much money is on the table it’s very hard for anyone to believe that Netflix bosses aren’t going to be putting huge pressure on them to deliver something more. At this point the royals are all just waiting for the other shoe to drop. It’s stressful to say the least.”