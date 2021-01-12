These Photos of Prince Harry as a Baby Prove He’s Son Archie’s Twin

Side-by-side photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s adorable son, Archie, and Harry when he was the same age prove the little tot is practically his dad’s twin!

While making his royal tour debut on September 25, 2019, the then-4-month-old joined his mom and dad for an outing at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa. As he giggled and smiled while being held in his mom’s arms, eagle-eyed admirers pointed out how much Archie truly resembles Harry.

Although Archie seems to have Meghan’s petite nose and deep brown-colored eyes, the adorable royal appears to have favored his father when it comes to the shape of his eyes and the appearance of his larger ears. So cute!

Despite the fact that Archie is Harry’s mini-me, the sweet toddler didn’t exactly show his father’s features right away. In fact, the Duke of Sussex previously said his son’s looks were “changing every single day” during their appearance at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle following his birth in May. “Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really,” he explained at the time.

The older Archie gets, the more apparent it is that he’s adopted more than just his father’s good looks. “Archie is such a well-behaved child,” an insider told Closer in October 2020. “But he takes after his dad and has an adorable cheeky streak, which makes everyone laugh.” And it sounds like he’s got the blood of a born leader in him, too. “You can already tell that he has a strong, determined personality,” the insider continued.

The tot is also whip-smart, like his mom. “[He’s] already a bookworm and Harry and Meghan spend hours reading to him, especially before going to bed,” the source added. “He’s an incredibly engaged child and eager to learn.” We can’t wait to see how both his appearance and personality continue to develop!

If you still aren’t convinced Archie is his dad’s spitting image, scroll through the gallery below of side-by-side photos of Harry and Archie’s baby pics!