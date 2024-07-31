Michelle Paty is among the top 1 percent of aesthetic injectors performing cosmetic treatments, and she says there are three key treatments she uses to achieve her signature “less-is-more” approach to natural-looking results.

Paty is a double-board-certified nurse practitioner who founded Preva Aesthetics in 2022, after seeing a gap in the cosmetic market for women who want to stave off signs of aging while maintaining a natural look. Now, clients at her offices in Denver, Colorado, and Encinitas, California, trust her to make them look well-rested and revitalized, with a noticeable difference that enhances their natural beauty.

“I understand the mixed emotions of choosing a cosmetic treatment, especially if it’s your first time,” Paty says. “I emphasize the importance of finding the right injector, as it can make all the difference in the outcome and the happiness of the person in the chair. This is a big step for many, and building a connection with the person who is doing the treatment is important.”

It’s common for clients who come in to Preva Aesthetics to request treatments they’ve seen on TV or in magazines, and Paty says the top three requests are undereye rejuvenation, Sculptra, which stimulates collagen production, and Dysport, which is similar to Botox and is used to target the vertical lines between the eyebrows.

Paty explains complex procedures in a way that is easy to understand, with a warm and friendly bedside manner developed over years of nursing. She only offers certain services, selecting the best treatments to improve the skin’s appearance.

“Undereye rejuvenation allows for a more vibrant and youthful appearance, and Sculptra stimulates collagen production for a more youthful and glowy look,” Paty says. “When done well by an experienced provider, these treatments are famous for rewinding the clock and enhancing natural beauty. After consultation, a medical history review, and determining the client’s aesthetic goals, I am happy to provide these advanced services.”

Sculptra, a collagen stimulator rather than a dermal filler, is at the forefront of facial rejuvenation for a subtle transformation. Paty crafts ideal treatments for each individual’s facial anatomy, strategically placing the rejuvenating solution using poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) micro-particles. The solution treats deep lines, creases and folds in the targeted areas, to gracefully restore a youthful appearance.

Paty says younger clients are discovering the diverse benefits of Botox beyond the cosmetic. Mood enhancements, relief from chronic migraines and reduction of excessive sweating are among the added benefits of Botox, which is famous for its ability to treat lines and wrinkles.

The experienced injectors at Preva Aesthetics educate and cater to clients who still want to look like themselves, but more rested and glowy. Personalized treatments ensure each client’s goals, whether a subtle enhancement or a more dramatic look, are understood and valued.

“I’m a big proponent of pro-aging techniques and offer what I feel are the best ways to age gracefully and feel secure in choosing treatments that enhance each person’s natural beauty,” Paty says. “A gradual transformation will have friends and family admiring how refreshed and revitalized you appear!”

