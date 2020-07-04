Showing off! Pregnant Lea Michele flaunted her growing baby bump on social media for the first time since allegations of her racist behavior on the set of Glee and other projects came to light.

In a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on July 3, the 33-year-old could be seen enjoying a hike while rocking a black sports bra and leggings, along with a matching black face mask. Her belly was on full display as she looked back at the camera.

Courtesy of Lea Michele/Instagram

The singer has been laying low over the last few weeks. Most recently, Lea and her husband, Zandy Reich, were spotted walking around Los Angeles in their workout gear on June 26. She showed off her bump while hand in hand with her beau, whom she married in March 2019.

On June 1, former costar Samantha Ware called out Lea for a tweet supporting Black Lives Matter and justice for George Floyd’s death. “LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?” the 28-year-old responded to Lea’s post. “‘Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s—t in my wig’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood …”

After her accusations, several more of Lea’s former costars, including Heather Morris and Gerard Canonico, spoke out about how they were treated by her while working on different projects. She then lost her partnership with meal prep company HelloFresh as a result of the allegations.

On June 3, Lea addressed the accusations and apologized on Instagram. “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior,” she wrote.

It seems the Bronx native is putting the backlash behind her and focusing on her first pregnancy. Life & Style confirmed she and her husband were expecting on April 27 — and Zandy, 37, is supporting her in the best ways throughout the milestone period. “He’ll surprise Lea with flowers, romantic dinners at home and gives her massages when she’s feeling tired and achy,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

It’s clear Lea is trying to be a fit mama!