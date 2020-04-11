She’s popped! Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram on Saturday, April 11 to share her first baby bump photo after announcing her fifth pregnancy on Monday, April 6.

The 36-year-old posed to the side while wearing a white dress, with her hand gently cradling her baby bump. She smiled slightly at the camera in the beautiful photo.

Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

The mom of four is currently expecting baby No. 5 with her husband, Alec Baldwin. She announced her pregnancy with a sweet video clip of an ultrasound session where her unborn child’s heartbeat could be heard loud and clear. “Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel [white heart emoji],” the yoga guru captioned the clip. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you [white heart emoji]. Here we go again [shooting star emoji].”

It’s understandable that Hilaria was so overcome with emotion over the news of baby No. 5. The brunette beauty previously revealed she suffered two miscarriages within the last year. In April 2019, Hilaria revealed she miscarried for the first time. “There was no heartbeat today at my scan … so it’s over … but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here,” she wrote at the time. “I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate.”

Hilaria and Alec share four children together — Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1. They continued to try for baby No. 5, and the Living Clearly Method author learned she was pregnant again in September 2019. But, unfortunately, Hilaria suffered another miscarriage just two months later. “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at four months,” she wrote on Instagram in November 2019. “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our four healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this.”

While miscarriages are a heartbreaking event to endure, the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost revealed why she feels it is important for women to share their experiences. “We are taught to be so private with our fertility journeys … that we only share the strength and success … not the challenges. We must be ‘strong women,’ silently suffering through any negativity we experience along the way,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2019. What I learned from opening up about losing my pregnancy is that I was so far from being alone.”