Gypsy Rose Blanchard celebrated her 33rd birthday on a dinner date with boyfriend Ken Urker. Amid her pregnancy with baby No. 1, Gypsy marked the special occasion on Saturday, July 27, and shared photos from her night out with Ken on Instagram.

“Birthday dinner,” she captioned her post, which featured two photos of her and Ken, 31, on the night out. Gypsy, 33, showed off her growing baby bump in a strapless dress, while Ken wore khaki pants and a button down shirt. The former inmate also posted a video of herself blowing out a candle on her birthday dessert, with Ken saying in the background, “Happy birthday, Gyps!”

Gypsy announced her shocking pregnancy news on July 9 and admitted that it was “unexpected.” She was previously engaged to Ken while serving time behind bars for her involvement in her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard’s, murder. The two first met after he wrote her a letter in prison in 2017. They connected as friends first and got engaged in 2018.

Although the pair had plans to tie the knot in January 2020, they broke up in 2019. In her 2024 book, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, Gypsy revealed that the release of Hulu’s The Act, a scripted show about the Louisiana native’s life, led to the split.

“I was transformed into a pseudo-celebrity,” she explained. “My personal life became public, which was really hard on Ken. Clickbait articles appeared mockingly announcing our engagement. Ken was a private person and didn’t want the attention or the scrutiny. While I understood and shared in his sentiment, I took it hard when he ended our relationship.”

Gypsy moved on with Ryan Anderson, whom she married in July 2022 while she was still behind bars. When Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023, she and Ryan moved in together and began their life together. However, by March, she confirmed on a private Facebook page that they had split.

It wasn’t long before Gypsy and Ken reconnected. They were first spotted together on April 1 when they got matching husky tattoos in Louisiana. By the end of the month, Gypsy confirmed that they were seeing each other again.

Gypsy and Ken’s baby is due in January 2025, and the timing had some fans questioning whether the Life After Lockup star was unfaithful to Ryan with her now-boyfriend. In order to clear things up, Gypsy took to social media to give a specific timeline of events.

“Left Ryan March 23, had a period April 17, made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30, conceived on May 4 and positive test on May 24. KEN IS THE FATHER,” she insisted.

She also appeared in the background of a video where Ken reacted to someone urging him to go on Maury and make sure he was actually the baby’s father. “Hey, if you see any more of that, just advise them to go watch a YouTube video on how to calculate weeks of pregnancy. Informational!” Gypsy was heard saying. “Go get educated.”