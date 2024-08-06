Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams accused her estranged husband Simon Guobadia of making false claims and violating the terms of their prenup by firing off a series of subpoenas over her finances, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Porsha, 43, asked a court to stop Simon, 60, from demanding she turn over additional information, including a copy of her Bravo contract.

She argued that the prenuptial agreement they signed before getting hitched was “to avoid contested and expensive litigation, including the costly and potentially intrusive discovery process, if an event of dissolution occurs.”

Porsha said the prenup expressly provides that, “serving, conducting, or attempting to serve or conduct, any discovery whatsoever, either upon/toward the other Party or upon/toward any other Party” would constitute an “[e]ffor[t] to contest, challenge, or oppose the enforcement or adoption of th[e] Agreement.”

The RHOA star accused Simon of making “false and salacious” accusations in his court filings “that are not rooted in reality in efforts to cause irreparable harm” her.

As In Touch first reported, Simon demanded Porsha turn over communications with Real Housewives of Atlanta producers and answer questions about her relationship with several individuals, including rapper Future.

Sources close to the reality star tell In Touch that Porsha “does not know Future” despite Simon’s request. Porsha filed for divorce from Simon in February after 15 months of marriage. She demanded their prenup be enforced and Simon vacate the marital home. Simon opposed the request and demanded Porsha not be allowed to film Real Housewives of Atlanta at the property. Porsha is currently filming season 16 of the Bravo show.

The judge sided with Porsha and awarded her temporary sole use of the $7 million home, despite Simon’s argument that she had another home down the road.

Following the decision, Simon accused Porsha of contempt of court for failing to turn over documents his lawyer asked her to produce.

He argued the prenup should not be enforced. “The November 17, 2022, Prenuptial Agreement is not enforceable for several reasons including there was no meeting of the minds, the terms are unconscionable, and because the facts and circumstances have changed since the Prenuptial Agreement was executed, making the agreement unfair and unreasonable,” his lawyer wrote.

Simon’s attorney argued, “Since the execution of the prenuptial agreement the Wife entered into an agreement with True Entertainment, LLC/Bravo/NBC Universal/Truly Original where Wife’s income exceeds millions of dollars, which has drastically and unexpectedly changed the facts and circumstances and intent of the parties when entering into the prenuptial agreement.”

In her new motion, Porsha fought Simon’s demand for additional discovery. She said a protective order needs to be entered to prevent Simon’s motion from leaking to the press.

Her powerhouse lawyer, Randall Kessler, added, “[Simon’s] Motion [to compel mandatory and additional discovery] must be dismissed as it fails to state a claim for which relief can be granted. [Porsha] shows that [Simon’]s motion is wholly frivolous, and [Porsha] must be awarded any and all fees necessary to defend this baseless motion.”

A judge has yet to rule.

