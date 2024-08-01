Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams fired back at her estranged husband Simon Guobadia demand she produce a series of documents, including her RHOA contract, as part of their bitter divorce war, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Porsha, 43, asked the judge presiding over the case to shut Simon down and revealed his alleged net worth in the process.

Porsha said the prenuptial agreement she and Simon signed on November 17, 2022, had a provision that said the purpose of the deal was to avoid contested and expensive litigation, “including the costly and potentially intrusive discovery process.”

She said the prenup made it clear that demanding depositions or issuing subpoenas would violate the intent of the deal. Porsha and Simon wed on November 26, 2022.

She filed for divorce on March 27. The reality star demanded the prenup they signed be enforced and the RHOA star asked that Simon be forced to vacate the $6 million mansion they shared that was purchased by Simon. Simon opposed the request and demanded she move into the home she owned nearby.

The judge sided with Porsha and awarded her temporary exclusive use of the property.

In the weeks following, Simon demanded Porsha not be allowed to film Real Housewives of Atlanta at the home, fired off a cease and desist demanding producers not film his luxury car, fired off subpoenas to Porsha’s banks and asked a rep for Bravo to show up and answer questions about Porsha’s return.

On top of that, Porsha said Simon demanded she sit for a deposition.

“Said motions not only have further exacerbated Petitioner’s resources (an issue that the Prenuptial Agreement specifically contemplates) as well as creating discovery disputes surrounding issues in which the Court had, in significant part, previously addressed within Temporary Order entered by the Court on or about May 30, 2024,” her lawyer said.

The lawyer added, “[Porsha] shows that [Simon] has intentionally initiated every discovery tool that the parties’ prenuptial agreement explicitly contemplates foregoing. [Simon] is attempting to depose and obtain materials from [Porsha] solely for the purpose of harassment, annoyance, and retaliation, and because Respondent intends to delay resolution of the instant divorce.”

Porsha’s attorney noted, “As the parties entered into a legally binding and enforceable Prenuptial Agreement that explicitly provides that a central purpose of the Agreement was to avoid costly discovery and litigation, there is no need for [Simon] to depose [Porsha]. Further, there is no legitimate basis for [Simon] to seek any discovery from [Porsha], and thus his intent in doing so is simply to harass and embarrass [Porsha]. [Porsha] shows that Fulton County Mandatory Discovery, along with the numerous subpoenas that Respondent has issued to various third parties, including Wife’s banking institutions and employers, is more than sufficient, such that it is intrusive.”

The lawyer then revealed Simon’s alleged net worth. The lawyer said, “Given [Simon] has a net worth of well over $300 million, [Simon] clearly has the resources to continue to unnecessarily expand the instant divorce action and is currently using those resources to propound intrusive and harassing discovery requests that clearly violate the intent and spirit of the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement, as well as this Court’s Amended Domestic Relations Standing Order.”

Porsha pleaded for a protective order regarding the discovery sought and for attorney fees.