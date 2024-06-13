Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, was spotted hanging out with a woman in Los Angeles — and In Touch has the exclusive photos of the date.

Earlier this week, Simon, 60, was photographed walking around Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. The businessman and his companion rocked all-white ensembles while walking around with shopping bags.

An insider said the mystery woman is Eunice Wong, who goes by “Crypto Eunicorn” on social media. A source said the two dropped over $16,000 during their shopping spree.

Simon and Eunice had lunch together before being joined by celebrity relator Natalie Gilmore from the firm Agents of LA. An insider told In Touch that Porsha’s estranged husband has been looking for properties in Los Angeles.

A source said the businessman received several offers to participate in reality shows centered around him – and he has been taking meetings about the potential projects.

As In Touch first reported, Simon and Porsha, 42, have yet to reach a settlement in their divorce. This week, Simon fired off a cease and desist to producers of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Porsha was granted temporary sole use of the Georgia mansion they shared during the marriage. Simon objected to her filming Real Housewives of Atlanta inside the home. The court has yet to rule on his request. In his cease and desist, Simon demanded the producers not film his 2021 Rolls Royce at his home.

His lawyer wrote, “This correspondence serves as a legal demand to cease and desist all video recording, taping, photography, and filming of the 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost vehicle legally owned by Mr. Simon Guobadia.” “Failure to comply with the requests herein will result in Mr. Guobadia taking legal action accordingly,” his attorney added.

As In Touch previously reported, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon in February following 15 months of marriage. The reality star demanded her ex vacate their home immediately. She claimed their prenup had a provision that awarded her exclusive use of the home for a specific period of time in the event of a divorce. Simon opposed the request.

He told the court Porsha had a home nearby that she purchased before the marriage. In his response, he suggested Porsha move into that home until the divorce was settled. The split has been incredibly contentious. Porsha accused Simon of “fleeing” to Dubai.

Porsha’s lawyer wrote, “Wife further shows that Husband appears to have fled the country to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and it is unknown when or whether he intends to return.”

Simon asked the court to find Porsha in contempt for her accusation. His lawyer wrote, “Wife has traveled with Husband over 30 times, including to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She is very aware of Husband’s travels overseas and business endeavors. For Wife to continue to make such allegations of ‘fleeing the country’ is not only untrue and highly inflammatory, but a violation of this Court’s February 22, 2024, Automatic Domestic Standing Order that prohibits Wife from doing any act injuring, maltreating, vilifying, threatening, molesting, or harassing the adverse party.”

Simon demanded Porsha be sanctioned for “intentionally filing court documents under oath that are not true.” The case is ongoing.