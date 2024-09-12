Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, hired a legal team to fight a six-figure judgment entered against his company, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Simon’s company, Simcol Group, asked an Ohio judge to stop NetJets Aviation from garnishing funds held in his company’s Truist Bank account.

Back in April, Simon’s other company, Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, was hit with a default judgment in the amount of $887,000 in the lawsuit brought by NetJets Aviation.

Simon’s company said NetJets attempted to garnish money from the Simcol Group’s bank account despite the judgment being for the separate Simcol Petroleum Limited Company.

On top of that, Simcol Petroleum Limited Company asked that the default judgment be vacated. The company claimed it was not properly served with the legal documents.

The judge signed off on the request and ordered all collection efforts to seize. Simon’s company will now be allowed to respond to the original lawsuit. In the suit, NetJets Aviation, which operates a “fractional aircraft program”, accused Simcol Petroleum Limited Company of breach of contract.

NetJets Aviation provides individuals or companies the chance to lease an interest in a private jet.

The company allows a jet to be co-owned by multiple people or companies, who share use of the jet. In the lawsuit, NetJets Aviation said Simcol Petroleum Limited Company leased a 12.5 percent interest in a Cessna Citation aircraft. The percentage was increased to 15 percent over time.

The suit alleged, “Defendants breached the terms of the Program Agreement by failing to timely pay to [NetJets] all amounts due under the Program Agreement, and [NetJets] terminated the Program Agreement under its terms on or about February 28, 2023.”

“At the time of the termination of the Program Agreement, Defendant owed to [NetJets] the amount of $974,213.11 under the terms of the Program Agreement.” NetJets said Simcol Petroleum Limited Company worked out a deal to pay off the debt in August 2023. Per the deal, the company agreed to pay a series of payments totaling $839,000.

NetJets Aviation said Simcol made the first payment but then defaulted. The company said Simcol owed $814,000 after the money that was paid. NetJets Aviation demanded a default judgment against Simcol after it claimed Simon’s company failed to respond despite being served.

At the time, Simon spoke out about the default judgment and said the matter would be handled.

He said, “Net Jet sued for unused ‘Managements & Monthly Fee’ for the remaining years of a five-year contract. These Fees are NOT related to ACTUAL travel, but rather what they deem they were entitled to under the terms of the 5-year contract.”

He added, “I initially requested that the contract be amended to reflect what my ACTUAL needs were. My travel needs had changed significantly from domestically to mostly international. They were amenable to changes or terminate, and then sued. I’m confident we will ultimately settle in the cause of doing business.”

Simon ended, “It is not uncommon to have business disputes and I’m very comfortable in having them resolved in due time.”

As In Touch previously reported, Simon and Porsha are still duking it out in divorce court.