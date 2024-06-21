Porsha Williams’ estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, fired back at her emergency plea to film Real Housewives of Atlanta in their Georgia mansion— which she was granted temporary sole use of in their ongoing divorce, In Touch has exclusively learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Simon asked the court to deny Porsha’s request. He claimed Porsha seeks an order allowing her to film in the Marital Residence, “and bolsters her claim by arguing that filming in the Marital Residence is essential for her employment” on RHOA. Simon said Porsha claims she has “an ‘on-camera services agreement with Real Housewives of Atlanta’, and that she is obligated to sign a ‘customary Location Agreement.’”

The businessman said Porsha has refused to provide any documents regarding her employment, the terms of her employment, or her salary information. Simon’s lawyer wrote, “On one hand [Porsha] wants to use her employment to obtain relief from the Court, but on the other hand she wants to use the Court to avoid providing documentation of her employment to [Simon] to prevent him from preparing a defense against [Porsha’s] claims.”

Getty

In his motion, Simon said the five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 15,284 sq. ft. mansion — worth $7 million — was “solely from his personal, separate funds.” The filing read, “Since its purchase, the expenses of the Marital Residence have been paid solely by the Husband.”

Simon said Porsha, 42, suddenly filed for divorce “after the parties had been married just over a year.”

He slammed Porsha in his filing. “Upon information and belief, Wife took calculated steps to marry Husband only to subsequently divorce him just 453 days later in order to intentionally trigger the provisions of the parties’ prenuptial agreement, for her personal financial gain and greed.”

Simon said after Porsha “abandoned the” home “without any prior discussions with her Husband as to how matters regarding their household — or marriage — would be handled moving forward.” He said he attempted to settle the issues in the case outside of Court by sending a detailed settlement offer to Porsha.

However, he said she rejected the offer and engaged in “intimidation tactics” to force him out of the home. Porsha denied the claims. Simon said Porsha can film RHOA at the $1.8 million home she purchased before the marriage.

His filing read, “As a cast member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Wife has filmed her day-to-day activities in and around her Gwinnett mansion over the years and has earned an income. To date, Wife remains the sole, legal owner of her Gwinnett home.”

Getty

His motion continued, “[Porsha] failed to show specifically how any of her contractual agreements for filming would be in jeopardy due to not being able to film in the Husband’s pre-marital property — the Marital Residence.” Simon’s lawyer pointed out, “the Petitioner has been a TV personality since 2008. It is clear that Wife has earned an income filming as a reality star for several years before the Husband bought his house in November 2021. The Wife’s ability to earn an income on the Real Housewives of Atlanta is not solely dependent upon the Wife being able to film in the Marital Residence. Wife has failed to show otherwise.”

Simon said they never filmed at the mansion after getting hitched. The judge has yet to rule.