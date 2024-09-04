Porsha Williams’ estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, pleaded with a judge to force the Real Housewives of Atlanta star to turn over her Bravo contract despite her objections, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Simon, 60, asked that Porsha’s motion, to shut down subpoenas he issued to True Entertainment, the producers behind RHOA, and several banks where she holds funds, be denied.

The businessman said, “The information sought in the deposition subpoenas issued to True Entertainment, Bank of America Corporation, City National Bank, and Dino Bones Production, Inc. is relevant.”

Simon said Porsha, 43, asked that the prenuptial agreement they signed on November 22, 2022, be enforced in the divorce. He said, “This request alone puts [Porsha’s] income and financial status at issue because in order for the court to determine the enforceability of the prenuptial agreement, the court must evaluate, amongst a number of factors, [Porsha’s] financial circumstances.”

In his filing, Simon said he is seeking information about Porsha’s finances, including the pay she received for returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta. He said Porsha’s bank records and employment contracts will directly show her true financial status and income.

Simon’s lawyer argued, “The Wife publicly announced her return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta just a few days prior to her filing of this divorce action. The wife also publicly announced that she has entered into an overall scripted talent deal with NBC Universal Entertainment. It is apparent that wife’s financial status and income have changed since the prenuptial agreement was executed in November 2022. Therefore, this Court must evaluate the circumstances surrounding this change to determine the fairness and enforceability of the prenuptial agreement. The information sought from Bank of America Corporation, City National Bank, True Entertainment, and Dino Bones Production, Inc. is not to harass, intimidate, or oppress any of the involved parties—but instead is to obtain documents regarding the wife’s financial status and income.”

Simon claims that when he agreed to the terms of the prenuptial agreement, Porsha told him she was not going to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta.

His lawyer said, “[Porsha’s] work with The Real Housewives of Atlanta was her primary source of income for several years. Therefore, when [Porsha] told [Simon] during their engagement that she would not return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, [Simon] was induced by [Porsha’s] representations to enter into the November 17, 2022 contractual agreement wherein he agreed to terms that he would not have otherwise agreed to.”

In his declaration, Simon said that during their engagement, Porsha told him she no longer wanted to return to RHOA.

“I knew at the time that we negotiated the Prenuptial Agreement, Porsha had no income from RHOA as she was not signed to Season 14 or Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The only income Porsha had coming in were passive income and payments that she received from her other minor projects which were not enough to sustain her,” Simon said. “Since she no longer had her income from RHOA, Porsha explained to me that she needed money to help cover her bills and expenses.”

Simon claimed he started paying her a five-figure monthly allowance to help her cover her bills. He told the court that Porsha filed for divorce in February just after a year of marriage. Simon said she didn’t tell him until after she filed. A judge has yet to rule on the matter.