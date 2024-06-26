Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, accused her of refusing to turn over information about her finances in their ugly divorce, In Touch has exclusively learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Simon, 60, claimed Porsha, 43, has not complied with the court order by failing to turn over documents he requested.

The businessman demanded copies of Porsha’s contract with RHOA producers and information about her income. “To date, the Wife has willfully and intentionally violated this Court’s February 22, 2024 Standing Order by refusing to turn over her mandatory discovery pursuant to the Fulton County Rules,” Simon’s motion read.

Paras Griffin / Getty

He claimed Porsha has “intentionally and willfully violated” the court order by refusing to comply with the notice to produce.

In addition, Simon said RHOA producers have refused to turn over any documents due to Porsha objecting to his request. “Further, the Prenuptial Agreement is not enforceable under the law because it does not meet the criteria for enforcing a Prenuptial Agreement,” Simon’s motion added.

“The November 17, 2022 Prenuptial Agreement is not enforceable for several reasons including there was no meeting of the minds, the terms are unconscionable, and because the facts and circumstances have changed since the Prenuptial Agreement was executed, making the agreement unfair and unreasonable.”

Simon said, “Since the execution of the prenuptial agreement the Wife entered into an agreement with True Entertainment, LLC/Bravo/NBC Universal/Truly Original where Wife’s income exceeds millions of dollars, which has drastically and unexpectedly changed the facts and circumstances and intent of the parties when entering into the prenuptial agreement.”

Porsha’s ex said he needs her financial documents for a settlement to be reached in the divorce. He added, “The Wife has a complete lack of respect for this Court’s orders and her conduct is willful Contempt as she can comply with the orders, but simply refuses to do so.”

Derek White / Getty

Simon said, “As further evidence of the Petitioner’s lack of respect of court orders, this is the second motion for contempt that Respondent’s counsel has had to file in this action.” He asked the court to find Porsha in contempt of court and for sanctions to be imposed. He asked that his attorney fees be covered by his ex.

As In Touch first reported, Porsha was recently granted temporary sole use of the $7 million mansion they shared. The home was purchased by Simon. He filed a motion asking the court to prohibit Porsha from filming Real Housewives of Atlanta inside his mansion. He suggested she film at the Georgia home she purchased before the marriage.,

His recent filing said, “As a cast member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Wife has filmed her day-to-day activities in and around her Gwinnett mansion over the years and has earned an income. To date, Wife remains the sole, legal owner of her Gwinnett home.”

“[Porsha] failed to show specifically how any of her contractual agreements for filming would be in jeopardy due to not being able to film in the Husband’s pre-marital property — the Marital Residence.” Simon’s filing read, “the Petitioner has been a TV personality since 2008. It is clear that Wife has earned an income filming as a reality star for several years before the Husband bought his house in November 2021. The Wife’s ability to earn an income on the Real Housewives of Atlanta is not solely dependent upon the Wife being able to film in the Marital Residence. Wife has failed to show otherwise.”

A judge has yet to rule.

Porsha filed for divorce from Simon in February after 15 months of marriage.