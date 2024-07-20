Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, claimed he relied on her word she would not return to Real Housewives of Atlanta when they negotiated their prenup, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Simon, 60, asked the court to shut down Porsha’s plea to enforce the prenuptial agreement they signed before walking down the aisle in 2022.

Simon and Porsha, 43, became engaged in spring 2021. He said Porsha left her job as a host of Dish Nation and as a cast member of RHOA in September 2021.

He said those were her two main sources of income.

He said he purchased the $7 million home they lived in “solely from his personal, separate funds” in November 2021.

He said Porsha purchased he own home nearby for $1.8 million.

Prince Williams/WireImage

Simon’s lawyer said, “After [Porsha] quit her jobs, the parties began discussing a prenuptial agreement in December 2021. During the negotiation phase and through the execution of the prenuptial agreement, the Wife was not working on The Real Housewives of Atlanta nor with Dish Nation. [Porsha] quit her jobs to be a stay-at-home wife.”

The attorney added, “[Porsha’s] decision to quit her jobs, her decision to not return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, her decision to be a stay-at-home wife, and her financial status, were all material facts that [Simon] relied upon when he negotiated and executed the terms of the prenuptial agreement. Relying upon those material facts, [Simon] began paying the wife a five-figure monthly allowance in contemplation of [Porsha] quitting her jobs and not returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. [Simon’s] monthly allowance payments to wife carried over into negotiating the terms of the prenuptial agreement.”

Simon said they signed a prenuptial agreement on November 17, 2022, nine days before their wedding. He claimed Porsha did not disclose and/or misrepresented facts to him at the time.

Porsha left the reality show in season 13 but announced in February — before the divorce — that she was returning for season 16. She filed for divorce days after the announcement.

In his motion, Simon’s lawyer argued, “[Porsha] failed to disclose that she would return to her employment on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Instead of disclosing this material fact, [Porsha] made it very clear to [Simon] (and the public) that she was leaving the television show and not returning. [Simon] relied on [Porsha’s] representations—or misrepresentations—made to him during their engagement, the negotiation phase, and at the time the parties signed the prenuptial agreement. But for [Porsha’s] misrepresentations to [Simon], [Simon] would not have signed off on the prenuptial agreement terms.”

In his motion, Simon said he spent over $2 million on their wedding festivities.

Paras Griffin / Getty

He accused Porsha of taking calculated “steps to divorce him just after 453 days of marriage in order to intentionally trigger the provisions of the prenuptial agreement, for her personal financial gain.”

Simon pointed out Porsha has signed on to be the star of the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As In Touch previously reported, Porsha was granted temporary sole use of Simon’s Georgia mansion.

She argued the prenup included a provision that allowed her exclusive use of their home for a period of time if a divorce was filed.

“It is wholly unfair and shocking to the conscience for [Porsha] to be able to take [Simon’s] $7,000,000 pre-marital home, collect a substantial amount of the home equity, and receive an exorbitant financial pay out from [Simon] under the terms of the prenuptial agreement, after [Porsha] entered into the marriage under fraudulent pretenses and failed to disclose and/or misrepresented material facts,” Simon’s lawyer said.

Simon asked the court to throw out the prenup they signed.

