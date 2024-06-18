Porsha Williams’ estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, spoke out about their ongoing bitter divorce war and admitted to changing the locks to their home in an exclusive video obtained by In Touch.

Simon chatted about the split while out in Beverly Hills with Eunice Wong, who goes by “Crypto Eunicorn” on social media, and celebrity realtor Natalie Gilmore from the firm Agents of LA.

While out, Simon, 60, was filmed by a paparazzi while being asked about Porsha.

“How do you feel about Porsha getting to stay in the house when you have to pay the bills?” the cameraman asked Simon.

Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty

The businessman replied, “I’m happy for her.”

As In Touch previously reported, earlier this month, Porsha, 42, was granted temporary sole use of the $6 million mansion in Georgia they shared during their marriage. Simon was ordered to continue paying all the bills for the residence until further notice by the court. Porsha filed for divorce from Simon in February after 15 months of marriage.

The Bravo star demanded their prenup be enforced. She claimed the agreement had a provision that stated Simon had to vacate their marital home in the event of a divorce. He opposed the request.

Prior to the court ruling on the matter, Porsha accused Simon of changing the locks on her to prevent her from accessing the home.

Getty

Simon claimed Porsha brought an armed guard with her during one visit to the home. Recently, he demanded Porsha not be allowed to film in the home for Real Housewives of Atlanta and fired off a cease and desist to producers warning them not to film his 2021 Rolls Royce.

The cameraman then asked Simon, “Do you think that’s fair that she gets to stay in the house and you need to cover everything?” Porsha’s estranged hubby said, “I’ll let the judge decide whether it’s fair or not.”

During the Beverly Hills outing with Eunice and Natalie, Simon was asked if it was true that he changed the locks on his wife, Simon said, “Hell yeah, I did.”

Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty

The paparazzi also asked Simon about his new friend Eunice.

Simon denied there was a romance between them and said she was “just a good friend of mine.”

Eunice added, “I’m his new financial advisor.” Later, the cameraman asked Simon about claims he has immigration issues.

“I saw Porsha said the reason for the divorce was your immigration status. Are you threatened to be deported?” the cameraman asked.

Simon said, “If she traveled with me more than 30 times internationally. And coming in and out of the United States for the past 34 years plus, you tell me what my immigration status is!” He said he will be in Costa Rica, London and South Africa before “the end of the summer.”

Simon ended, “So we will see if immigration status changes.”