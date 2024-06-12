Porsha Williams‘ estranged husband Simon Guobadia issued a subpoena to Real Housewives of Atlanta producers as he continues to fight the reality show from being filmed at his Georgia mansion, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

As In Touch previously reported, the judge presiding over the estranged couple’s bitter divorce awarded Porsha, 42, temporary exclusive use of the home they shared during the marriage despite Simon’s objections.

Porsha filed for divorce from Simon, 60, on February 22, after 15 months of marriage. She asked that their prenup be enforced. She said the prenuptial agreement they signed clearly stated Simon had to vacate the home in the event of a split. Simon opposed the request.

In addition, Simon asked that Porsha not be allowed to bring reality show cameras inside the property. No decision has been made yet on Simon’s request to block Porsha from filming inside the pad.

Now, his lawyer fired off a subpoena to True Entertainment that read “Legal Notice to Cease and Desist.” The letter explained that, “This correspondence serves as a legal demand to cease and desist all video recording, taping, photography, and filming of the 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost vehicle legally owned by Mr. Simon Guobadia.”

Getty

His lawyer explained, “Mr. Guobadia purchased and insured the 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost (“Rolls Royce”) solely in his name on October 26, 2021.” The attorney continued, “Mr. Guobadia remains the sole legal owner of the vehicle. As such, please note that Mr. Guobadia does not consent to the release, disclosure, or publication of the Rolls Royce, nor does he consent to the taping, filming, photography, or recording of the Rolls Royce including any aspects of any activity in or about the Rolls Royce.”

The letter told producers, “You are notified that pursuant to Georgia law, you are ordered to CEASE & DESIST any and all photographing, video recording, taping, and filming of the Rolls Royce.”

“Upon information and belief, True Entertainment, LLC may have been filming, recording, or photographing the Rolls Royce while it may have been in the use and/or possession of third parties other than Mr. Simon Guobadia,” the lawyer said.

“If such actions have occurred, I am requesting that no photographs or recordings be released, disclosed, or published as Mr. Guobadia does not consent to the same regarding his vehicle. Regardless of the use, physical possession, or operation of the Rolls Royce, please note that Mr. Guobadia remains the sole legal owner of the vehicle and as such demands your strict compliance with this Cease & Desist Notice accordingly.”

“Failure to comply with the requests herein will result in Mr. Guobadia taking legal action accordingly,” the letter warned. In Touch reached out to reps for Porsha and True Entertainment for comment on Simon’s letter. We have yet to hear back.

Porsha and Simon’s bitter divorce remains ongoing.