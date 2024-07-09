Phaedra Parks is in talks to return as a main cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta several years after she last held a peach, In Touch has confirmed.

According to a report, producers behind the Bravo reality show are “working hard” to lock down Phaedra, 50.

The cast has been filming for weeks but producers feel the need to add a cast member after Kenya Moore was suspended and stopped filming for the show.

Insiders told Love B Scott, who broke the story, that Phaedra’s contract with Bravo’s show Married to Medicine has caused hiccups, but they are being ironed out.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Phaedra was a main cast member on RHOA from season 3 to season 9. At the time, TMZ reported Phaedra had been fired for spreading vicious rumors about her costar Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.

Phaedra has left all the negative drama in the past and has won over fans after a role on Peacock’s competition reality show The Traitors.

On top of Phaedra’s potential return, the outlet reported that former cast member Cynthia Bailey has been filming more scenes with the cast. Producers initially brought back Cynthia, 57, as a “friend” of the cast, but her role could increase to a main cast member by the end of filming, according to Love B Scott.

Cynthia was a main cast member from season 3 to season 13. She starred as a “guest” of the cast in season 15.

As In Touch previously reported, the producers decision to potentially bring Phaedra back comes after Kenya, 53, was indefinitely suspended. Kenya was accused of showing explicit images of her costar, Brittany Eady, at an event for her hair care line. Page Six reported the producers were upset with Kenya’s decision.

Sources close to Kenya told TMZ she was unhappy with the treatment she received and was weighing legal actions against the show. After the alleged suspension, Kenya told her fans, “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light.”

Paul Archuleta / Getty

She added, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16.”

Brittany wrote on social media, “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met.”

A couple of days later, Kenya wrote on her Instagram story,“You can try to destroy a legacy, but you will never destroy a queen.”

“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clear. So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?” Kenya said.

She added, “My life is blessed. My daughter and I will continue to thrive in a non toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected. Thank you God for covering us.”