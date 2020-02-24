He’s getting honest. Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson opened up about several of his high-profile relationships in a new candid, tell-all interview with Charlamagne Tha God posted on Monday, February 24. He chatted about everyone from Ariana Grande to Kaia Gerber and more.

“Recently, especially over the past few years, you’ve had a lot of relationship drama,” Charlamagne, 41, told Pete, 26. The comedian agreed, and the radio presenter added, “What do you take away as a lesson in growth from all of that?”

“I think you grow a lot as a person,” Pete replied. “I’ve learned a lot from the awesome chicks that I’ve been with. And they’re all cool. So I think you just grow. You become a better version of yourself. You learn a little something from everybody.”

Besides Ariana, 26, and Kaia, 18, the SNL star has been linked to Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley. He talked a little bit about how the sketch show sometimes pokes fun at his personal life, which, to be fair, he’s generally seemed open to talking about his relationships on the NBC comedy showcase. For instance, he seemingly confirmed the dating rumors surrounding himself and Kaia in December, and said to “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost, “It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted. But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat.”

“If I’m your type of guy that your daughter — or mother — is into, then trust me, I’m the best-case scenario,” Pete joked at the time. “There are a million guys who look like me and I’m the only one with a job. It’s like, me or Tyga.”

He didn’t sound so thrilled with how the show covers his life during the Charlamagne interview. “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it,” he noted. “I’m cold open political punchlines; I’m weekend update jokes. … [It’s like] whose side are you on … I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team I’m on, really.”

