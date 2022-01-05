Small world? Before Pete Davidson was dating Kim Kardashian, he was posing with Julia Fox — who is rumored to be dating Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West — for a Barbie and Ken-themed photo shoot.

While appearing on Paper Mag‘s November 2019 cover story, the Saturday Night Live star, 28, posed as a “depressed” Ken doll — ironically, like the popular male doll, without his “BDE,” also known as “big dick energy.”

Serving as Pete’s Barbie was Julia, 31, who was recently linked with Kanye, 44, after being photographed in New York City attending a Broadway play and dinner with the rapper. While the actress was not part of the interview, she was mentioned in the introduction as “the perfect outer-borough Barbie to Pete’s Ken” and “a star on the rise in her own right.” One month later, her film, Uncut Gems was released.

It is unknown how the actress became involved in the photo shoot.

Pete is Kim’s first public relationship since she filed for divorce from the Donda rapper in February 2021 after six years of marriage — and the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum, 41, is “really enjoying Pete’s company,” an insider told In Touch.

“They laugh a lot, he brings out a silly side of her that she previously buried with Kanye,” the source said. “He isn’t her usual type at all. She’s never dated anyone like him.”

The couple appear to be taking their relationship seriously since they were first linked together following Kim’s SNL hosting gig in October 2021. The Big Time Adolescence star even brought Kim to his hometown of Staten Island, which the KKW Beauty Founder received the “seal of approval” from the comedian’s mom and sister.

While both Kim and Ye seem to be moving on from their marriage, they remain dedicated coparents to their four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. In order to remain “present” with his kids, the “Runaway” singer purchased a home across the street from Kim in Hidden Hills, California, for $4.5 million — $421,000 over the asking price. The artist plans to tear down the existing structure to “build a new home.”

“The good thing is that the kids are super excited to have daddy closer,” a second source previously told In Touch. “It’s not the most conventional of divorce situations, to start a new life, dating and all that, but that’s not very surprising when it comes to Kanye. He does things his way and he wants to be close to his kids, and Kim too.”

“[Kanye] wants his kids to feel like they have two homes to go to,” the insider added. “He wants them to know that both parents are present at all times. When they get out of school or are playing outside, their dad will always be nearby.”