Pete Davidson attempted to answer questions about his dating life while joking that he’s a “diamond in the trash” amid his romance with Kim Kardashian. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone.”

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, compared himself and his romantic past to a discount DVD bin, naming movies like Predator 2, Shrek Forever After and Tropic Thunder that might appear, while performing standup comedy at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center on Tuesday, January 18.

“I’m Tropic Thunder. I’m the diamond in the trash … It’s a steal,” Pete said on stage, pointing out that Tropic Thunder is a “classic” that “doesn’t belong in the trash.”

That being said, the King of Staten Island star acknowledged that there’s a “curiosity about me” when it comes to his dating history, which includes the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

Pete’s standup performance, which marks the first time he’s taken the stage in nearly three years, comes on the heels of his trip to the Bahamas with Kim earlier this month.

During their getaway, the Skims founder shared a steamy selfie while rocking a brown bikini. “Sweet, sweet fantasy,” she captioned the snapshot, which showed off her toned figure.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

People flooded the comments with questions and comments about Pete — even Scott Disick left a playful response.

“Damn! Where’s the tripod?” the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, wrote. While some thought he was simply referring to Kim’s skillful picture framing, others believed his words were in reference to Pete’s manhood.

“That BDE,” one user commented, which is a slang term for “Big D—k Energy.” Someone else added, “I would bet this is Pete’s nickname.”

However, not everyone is enjoying watching this new couple’s relationship bloom. Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West, called out the comedian in a leaked song.

A version of the Yeezy fashion designer’s track for “Eazy” surfaced online, and in the lyrics, he didn’t hold back, rapping, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Kim and Pete’s romance isn’t just unexpected for fans. A source previously told In Touch that the Meet Cute actor isn’t Kim’s “usual type at all.”

“She’s never dated anyone like him before. Kim is really enjoying his company,” the source gushed. “They laugh a lot, and he brings out a silly side of her that she previously buried with Kanye.”