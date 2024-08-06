After multiple stints in rehab, Pete Davidson has checked back into a wellness facility for his mental health. The 30-year-old recently joked about his drug use during his Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour stop in Atlantic City.

“I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left,” he quipped. “I did coke and ketamine and f–king all the pills and all that s–t. All I have is weed left.”

An insider tells In Touch that was part of the problem. “He’s said himself that he has an addictive personality.” Not only that, says the insider, but while Pete said he smoked for social reasons and to relax, marijuana would take the SNL vet to dark places. “Anyone who’s hung out with him knows that when he smokes, he overanalyzes things and conjures up all kinds of negative thoughts.”

Adds the insider, “For someone with an addictive personality, all drugs are bad.”