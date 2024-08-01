Pete Davidson Enters Wellness Facility for Mental Health

Pete Davidson has checked into a facility for his mental health, following a busy year for the comedian.

The breakout SNL star, 30, has been open about his struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, maintaining his sobriety and his diagnosis of Borderline Personality Disorder.

Mental health “has always been a priority” for the comedian, a source told People in a report published on Wednesday, July 31.

The news of Pete’s institutionalization comes after the wildly successful stand-up completed a 200-show tour across the country, during which he stormed off the stage amid one show in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Pete had a standup performance in Omaha, but the crowd got to him so he walked off before finishing his set,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on May 23. “He was getting relentlessly heckled by some people in the audience. Everyone is making a big deal about it except for Pete.”

While the Bodies Bodies Bodies star played it cool after the show, this wasn’t the first time Pete has met with difficulties in his career.

“Pete, who still struggles with depression, is being praised by his friends, and a lot of his fans, for not taking any crap that affects his mental health,” the source continued. “That’s why he left the stage. His number one priority is his mental wellbeing.”

He recently received mental health-related treatment last year, specifically for severe PTSD. “Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time.” the source said to People.

The King of Staten Island actor has also been very open about his sobriety journey, which is closely linked with his PTSD and BPD diagnosis.

“I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left,” Pete told the crowd during his Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 20, according to the Daily Mail. “I did coke and ketamine and f–king all the pills and all that s–t. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

Theo Wargo/Getty

Pete has also used some of his sobriety slip ups as material in his stand up. He revealed he was “so high” on the drug ketamine when he attended Aretha Franklin’s funeral with then-fiancée Ariana Grande in 2018.

“It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though … I’m embarrassed. I was out and about like that,” the comedian recounted on stage during his January 2024 Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli.

Pete said he was addicted to the drug for four years, only recently kicking it during his last stint in rehab, which ended in September 2023.

The actor had previously checked into a mental health facility in December 2016, when he received his BPD diagnosis, sometime in 2020 for unspecified reasons, and again in July 2023 after he was charged with reckless driving and crashed a car into a house in Los Angeles.

Before the Suicide Squad actor rocketed to fame, he said he’d “been in and out of mental health facilities” since he was 9 years old in an interview with Variety in August 2018.

“The last few years have been real rough with me,” he said.