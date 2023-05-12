Keeping her dad’s legacy alive. The late Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, is following in her dad’s footsteps by becoming the newest member of the Fast and the Furious family. Meadow announced via Instagram she is making a cameo in the franchise’s upcoming film Fast X and even shared a still photo of the scene she will appear in. Keep reading for details about Meadow’s upcoming role and to learn more about her!

What Role Will Meadow Walker Play in ‘Fast X’?

Meadow did not reveal how large her role will be in the upcoming film; but no matter how big or small it is, she is honored to be a part of it!

“A preview of my cameo in Fast X. The first Fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin [Diesel], Jordana [Brewster], Michelle [Rodriguez], Chris [Ludacris Bridges] and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up,” she captioned her May 2023 post. “Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning … I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x I love you all so much.”

Scott Eastwood, who plays Eric Reisner “Little Nobody” in the Fast and the Furious movies, shared a sweet message in the comments section.

“[Paul] was so proud of you!!!! He is smiling about this right now!!” he wrote.

What Is Meadow Walker’s Job?

Meadow is quite the busy bee and is a successful model on top of becoming an aspiring actress. She is signed to dna Model Management and Viva Model Management, according to her Instagram bio.

The California native reached a huge milestone in her modeling career when she was featured on a Givenchy campaign in March 2022, which she gushed was “a dream come true.”

Meadow is also the founder and CEO of the Paul Walker Foundation, an organization that strives to leave people “better educated and equipped to deal with the challenges of tomorrow.”

The foundation also grants scholarships to students who have made great humanitarian and global help efforts.

How Else Does Meadow Walker Honor Her Father?

Paul died in 2013 when Meadow was just a teenager. However, she cherishes the strong bond she had with her father and often posts pictures of him on social media.

The Takers actor was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023 and Meadow couldn’t help but gush over the elite honor with her online fane.

“Congratulations daddy! I know young you would never believe it! I also know you’re looking down with your infectious smile feeling embarrassed and grateful,” she captioned her June 2022 Instagram post alongside photos of a very young Paul. “You earned this and deserve it and more. I love you!”