Throwing some shade! Broadway legend Patti LuPone has a lot of thoughts on Kim Kardashian‘s forthcoming role in American Horror Story season 12.

“Excuse me, excuse me, Kim, you know, what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington,” the longtime star, 74, shared during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, April 23, referring to a Noël Coward song from 1935 that has lyrics reading, “Don’t put your daughter on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.”

Talk show host Andy Cohen continued to question the Gypsy star wondering if she was upset because the Skims founder, 42, was “taking a role away” from other stars.

Kim announced her involvement in American Horror Story season 12 on April 10 with an Instagram video of a teaser trailer, revealing that she would be starring alongside Emma Roberts. A creepy version of the song “Rock-a-Bye Baby” played in the background as the theme for this season, Delicate, was revealed. Emma, for her part, shared the same clip.

Shutterstock (2)

“This summer … Kim and I are DELICATE,” the former Nickelodeon actress captioned her video. The season is reportedly based, in part, on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHSfamily,” Ryan Murphy, American Horror Story cocreator, shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter following the announcement. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. [Showrunner] Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

This is hardly the first time the reality star has taken to the screen. She’s appeared in various movie roles over the years, including Disaster Movie, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, PAW Patrol: The Movie and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Throughout her time in the spotlight, Kim has never been shy about her dreams to become an actress.

“Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do,” she told Interview Magazine in September 2022. “I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

With all these projects under her belt, the businesswoman joked during the same interview that the one thing she wants but cannot have is “maybe a little bit more sleep.”