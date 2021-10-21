Paris Jackson’s Best Braless Moments Over The Years: See Photos of the Singer

With a set of colorful chest tattoos that she loves to display, Paris Jackson frequently picks outfits where she can go braless.

The singer outdid herself when she and a group of friends gathered on the night of October 20, 2021, for a full moon celebration. In a photo posted to Instagram, the ladies sat outside on a blanket while topless. “Thank you, mother moon,” Paris captioned one photo, while adding “‘tis the season” to another snapshot where they had laid out notebooks and candles for their full moon ritual.

Earlier in the month, Paris showed off several killer strapless gowns when she hit up Paris Fashion Week. Many were plunging or had sweetheart necklines, and all of them elevated the former Soundflowers member into a total style star.

She went more casual in a one-shouldered white top to attend Stella McCartney‘s Paris showing on October 4. But there was no mistaking who Paris was, as the words “Rock Royalty” were emblazoned on the front. Her late dad, Michael Jackson, was known as the King of Pop, so … close enough.

The shirt was an homage to one that Stella herself wore to the 1999 Met Gala, as pal Liv Tyler donned an identical one (couture gowns obviously weren’t as big a deal at the event back then). With their dads being music icon Paul McCartney and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, the shirt showed that they were rock ‘n roll scions.

Tattoo-loving Paris got the seven chakras inked down the middle of her chest in September 2017. Each is ringed in a different color and represent energy points. Ever since then, she’s worn low-cut outfits that showcase her body art. The year prior next to a photo with another one of her inkings, Paris wrote regarding tatts, “Some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. I appreciate art, I always have. especially when that art means something to me.”

When it comes to fashion, Paris has very eclectic tastes. In a 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar the singer said she likes to find one-of-a-kind accessories from Etsy. She also turns to her musical idols Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac and the late Janis Joplin for style inspiration. “I’m obsessed,” Paris told the publication. “And it’s an unhealthy obsession because there’s never been anyone like them and there never will be. They’re legendary and incredible.”

