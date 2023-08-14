Paris Hilton is getting slammed for vacationing in Maui despite tourists being asked to leave the island in the wake of the deadly wildfire on August 8 that burned down the city of Lahaina. The heiress, husband Carter Reum and baby son Phoenix were photographed on the beach at a resort in Wailea on Saturday, August 12, 30 miles from the disaster zone.

Fans roasted the heiress, 42, on Twitter after pictures emerged of her smiling and kissing Carter, 42, while holding hands on the beach. One user made fun of her catchphrase, writing, “Paris Hilton heard about the Maui wildfire devastation and said ‘That’s hot.'” Another added, “Anyone surprised? Sickening.” One woman told Paris, “Wow. Read the room.”

One user wrote, “Disgusting. They’ve asked all tourists to leave the island.” Following the devastating blaze, the Hawaii Tourism Authority wrote, “Visitors who are on non-essential travel are being asked to leave Maui, and non-essential travel to Maui is strongly discouraged at this time.”

“In the days and weeks ahead, our collective resources and attention must be focused on the recovery of residents and communities that were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses,” it continued.

Actor Jason Momoa, who is of Hawaiian descent, begged tourists to stay away from the island in light of the tragedy.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply,” the Aquaman star, 44, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 12. He added, “Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

The same day, Moana star Auli’i Cravalho wrote on Instagram: “DO NOT TRAVEL TO HAWAIʻI UNLESS YOU ARE RENDERING AID. This has been declared a FEDERAL DISASTER. Your vacation can wait. My heart and funds and donations are headed your way Hawaiʻi, even if I physically am not.”

Even though Paris has been in Maui, she’s been posting vacation photos from a recent trip to Greece on her Instagram page while staying on the island. However, she did share an Instagram Story on Sunday, August 13, which read, “Together we are stronger. Support Maui residents affected by the wildfires,” and asked fans to donate to the Maui Strong fund.

The same night, the Maui police department said there are 96 confirmed fatalities from the Lahaina wildfire. Up to 70 mph winds blew through the town fanning the fast-moving fire which left residents with little time to evacuate. Some jumped in the Pacific Ocean to escape the flames.

Five hundred hotel rooms on the island are being made available for displaced locals while another 500 rooms are being provided for Federal Emergency Management Agency, Governor Josh Green said on August 13.