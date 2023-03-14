Paris Hilton Writes About Her Sex Tape in ‘Paris: The Memoir’: See Biggest Book Revelations

Telling her story. Paris Hilton bared it all in Paris: The Memoir, which was released on Tuesday, March 14.

The former Simple Life star spoke candidly about growing up in the public eye, revealing how her sex tape with ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon — which was leaked in 2003 — changed the trajectory of her life.

“The release of that private footage devastated me, personally and professionally,” Paris wrote. “It followed me into every audition and business meeting for years. Even now, in a corporate world dominated by men, I look around a conference table knowing that most of the people sitting there have seen me naked in the most degrading way imaginable. … It’s out there waiting for my children, who will be confronted with it someday.”

That telling quote comes nearly two months after announcing that she and husband Carter Reum welcomed a baby boy named Phoenix Barron in January.

Ahead of the Paris: The Memoir release, an excerpt from the book was released via the U.K.’s The Sunday Times, in which Paris revealed the truth about the sex tape.

“He told me if I wouldn’t do it, he could easily find someone who would, and that was the worst thing I could think of – to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn’t know how to play grown-up games,” she wrote. “The truth is, I wanted to be alive in a sensual way. I wanted to feel like a woman who’s comfortable in her own skin.”

Overall, Paris revealed that she doesn’t “remember much” about the night that the tape was filmed, revealing that she had drank alcohol and took Quaaludes – a type of sedative — beforehand.

“He had often said it was something he did with other women, but I felt weird and uncomfortable about it. I always told him, ‘I can’t. It’s too embarrassing,'” she shared. “I needed to prove something to him and to myself, so I got hammered, and I did it.”

That being said, the hotel heiress felt like her “life was over” after the tape had been released.

“Certainly, the career I had envisioned was no longer possible,” Paris explained. “Everything I wanted my brand to be, the trust and respect I was trying to rebuild with my parents, the sliver of self-worth I’d been able to recover – all that was instantly in ruins.”

That being said, Paris continues to make a major name for herself as a businesswoman. Scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of the biggest revelations from Paris: A Memoir.