Water under the bridge? Paris Hilton gave an update on where she and Lindsay Lohan stand after their longstanding feud.

“I just feel like we’re grown-ups now. I just got married. She just got engaged. We’re not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good,” the hotel heiress, 40, who tied the knot with husband Carter Reum in November 2021, told Andy Cohen during a Wednesday, January 26, episode of Watch What Happens Live!

“I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, and I just said congratulations,” Paris added, referring to Lindsay’s fiancé, Bader Shammas.

The “Stars Are Blind” artist assured Andy, 53, that there are “no bad vibes” with the Mean Girls actress.

Paris and Lindsay’s feud began in 2006 after the Georgia Rule alum reportedly started dating Paris’ ex-boyfriend Stavros Niarchos.

MB Pictures/Shutterstock

Shortly thereafter, Paris and friend Brandon Davis were interviewed by the paparazzi. “I think she’s worth about $7 million, which means she’s really poor. It’s disgusting. She lives in a motel,” Brandon said, calling Lindsay “a fire crotch.”

Although Paris didn’t say anything, she stood next to Brandon pretending to be on the phone and laughing. “It was Brandon who was speaking. Of course, there are moments when Paris was laughing, but she never said anything,” Paris’ publicist Elliott Mintz told TMZ at the time. Brandon, 43, later issued a public apology as well.

Paris and Lindsay continued to talk about each other in the press for years to come, but eventually, things leveled out. “I know we’ve had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her,” Paris said during a December 2021 episode of her “This is Paris” podcast.