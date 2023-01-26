Fit for a king! Paris Hilton has spent “at least $1 million” on her infant son’s nursery which includes “his own walk-in closet full of hundreds of designer clothes, just like his mom,” an insider tells In Touch exclusively.

“It’s typical Paris style — expensive and over-the-top with touches of gold — but she has kept it classy!” the source reveals about her baby’s room.

Paris “spent a fortune on L.A.’s top interior designers” to make the nursery “just perfect,” the insider continues, adding that the room at her Hollywood home was ready well before the baby’s birth.

The entrepreneur announced the birth of her first child with husband Carter Reum — whom they welcomed via surrogate — on Tuesday, January 24.

Paris, 41, shared the news that she had become a mother in an Instagram post showing her son’s tiny hand holding onto her well-manicured fingers. She wrote in the caption, “You are already loved beyond words,” with a blue heart emoji. The Simple Life alum has not revealed her son’s name or the date he was born as of publication.

Longtime pal Kim Kardashian quickly expressed her excitement for the new mom, telling her friend, “So happy for you guys!!” in the comments, while her mom Kris Jenner wrote, “Congratulations what a blessing!!!!! We love you!!!!”

“Paris and Carter have truly never been happier since their son was born and are on top of the world!” the insider reveals about the new parents.

“The baby is extra special to the pair because of the lengthy journey they went through to bring their bundle of joy into the world,” the source further tells In Touch of Paris’ journey to motherhood.

The This Is Paris star previously revealed in multiple interviews that she underwent an egg extraction procedure and had undergone IVF prior to her November 2021 wedding to Carter, 41.

“I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both … but I would love that or twin girls because I love girls,” the Cooking With Paris talent explained on “The Bellas Podcast” in April 2022, noting that the couple had plans for a large family. “We want like three or four. But whatever happens, happens.”

Paris’ mom Kathy Hilton hinted in October 2022 that she might have a grandchild on the way. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, told Life & Style while attending DIRECTV Wives Night Out that her daughter “absolutely” had children in her future and was planning to expand her family “soon.”