Yikes. Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, is being slammed by fans for a video in which she seemingly mocked the Baywatch alum.

Brittany, 36, uploaded a since-deleted video via TikTok earlier this week, featuring the “‘90s Pam Makeup” filter, which is supposed to make the TikTok user look like the mode, 55.

“Pam if I died,” she wrote over the clip. Brittany then captioned the post, “Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope [sic].”

Although Brittany took down the video shortly after posting it, countless fans reshared it and called her out for her statement.

“This is so unnecessary,” one TikTok user captioned their reposted video. “Pam has been nothing but respectful to her. This is so uncalled for,” another chimed in. “Even if she’s ‘joking’ that doesn’t give her the right to say horrible things like that,” a third person wrote. “Not only could hurt Pam’s feelings but also Tommy’s kids?”

Courtesy of Tatyana Aliya/TikTok

A separate person even pointed out how Brittany apparently realized her mistake, noting, “She deleted it so quick, I saw the comments people were really not liking it.”

The social media star and the Mötley Crüe founder, 60, have not responded to the fan backlash.

Prior to her now-deleted video, Brittany took to TikTok to thank her fans for supporting her following Pamela’s Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, which was released on Tuesday, January 31.

“I just wanted to come on here and let you know I’m OK because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice, and I’m good, don’t worry,” Brittany said in her Thursday, February 2, video. “Don’t worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they’re saying … I don’t live in that world.”

Brittany and Tommy wed in February 2019. More than twenty years prior, the “Kickstart My Heart” artist tied the knot with the Canada native in February 1995 after a whirlwind romance. Three years later, they divorced in February 1998. The former couple share two sons, Brandon and Dylan.

Pam and Tommy had an on-off relationship following their divorce. However, after reuniting in 2008, the two split for good by 2010.

During a January 25 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Pamela expressed her support for Tommy and Brittany’s marriage.

“He’s married and happy, and she’s good to him, and I totally support that and think that’s great,” she said. “I respect their relationship and [am] just glad he’s happy and he has somebody in his life.”