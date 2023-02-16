The hustle and bustle of visiting Spain doesn’t have to be stressful as one of Madrid’s leading hotels, Palacio de los Duques Gran Meliá, provides the perfect combination of luxury, location and lavish dining options.

History buffs may know, but what’s cool is the hotel sits on the site of what was once one of the most important convents in Europe during the 13th century, the Convent of Santo Domingo, and what became the official 19th century palace residence of the Dukes of Granada. Yes, that’s right. You will be staying in a former palace! And the decadence doesn’t stop there.

As soon as you walk in, you’re greeted with breathtaking art and amazing architecture. There are 140 rooms, which are designed similarly as if you’re staying in a historic museum. We recommend upgrading to “Red Level,” which boasts a more a “boutique hotel experience” within the hotel that includes private check-in and check-out, butler service, private á la carte breakfast, a lounge area with a private garden area (did we mention the free wine and tapas available throughout the day?!), exclusive access to the separate Red Level Lounge, pillow and in-room aromatherapy menu, complimentary Wi-Fi and more.

As for dining more formally, you’ll have no shortage of options. The Michelin-star restaurant Dos Cielos, from the Torres Brothers, is a must-try with a menu of dishes inspired by Castilian traditions, which you can enjoy in the main dining area, a private dining room or in a beautiful outdoor area in the historic gardens.

The hotel also hosts Vinoteca Montmartre Restaurant, which combines French and Spanish culinary traditions, and Coroa Royal Gallery & Garden, which was inspired by Spanish artist Diego Velázquez.

Guests also have the option to indulge in a relaxing massage at the Thai Room Wellness from expert Thai therapists as you’re surrounded by Burmese lacquer, Chinese antiques and Tibetan art. And as the sun sets, head up to the rooftop where you can grab a killer cocktail and yummy light bites with 360-degree views of Madrid. During the warm season, you can also spend some time sunbathing by the pool high above the city.

To book your stay, visit Melia.com.