Fans are finally getting concrete answers about Ozzy Osbourne‘s health struggles. The Black Sabbath frontman, 71, revealed he has been diagnosed with a “mild” form of Parkinson’s disease during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts on the January 21 episode of Good Morning America.

“It’s PRKN2,” wife Sharon Osbourne — who was sitting right beside him — chimed in. She went on to explain that there are “so many different types of Parkinson’s” and that this is “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does affect certain nerves in your body.”

“It’s like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day,” the 67-year-old The Talk cohost added.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I’m no good with secrets,” the “Crazy Train” singer — who is now taking nerve pills and medication to treat his condition — continued. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

Sharon noted how they’ve “got all the answers we can here” in the U.S. and they “can’t go any further.” To combat that, he will see “a professional in Switzerland” in April who specializes in “getting your immune system at its peak.”

What Ozzy really wants, though, is to get back out there and see his fans. After all, the last time they saw him perform — aside from the 2019 American Music Awards — was New Year’s Eve at The Forum on December 31, 2018.

“Coming from a working-class background, I hate to let people down. I hate to not do my job,” the self-proclaimed Prince of Darkness. “And so when I see my wife goin’ to work, my kids goin’ to work, everybody’s doing — tryin’ to be helpful to me, that gets me down because I can’t contribute to my family, you know.”

“They’re my air, you know,” the rock ‘n’ roll legend gushed. “I feel better. I’ve owned up to the fact that I have — a case of Parkinson’s. And I just hope they hang on and they’re there for me because I need them.”

In addition to a legion of adoring devotees, Ozzy has the love and support of wife Sharon and their three kids — Aimee Osbourne, 36, Kelly Osbourne, 35, and Jack Osbourne, 34 — throughout this battle no matter what.

“He’s gonna get back out there,” Sharon said. “And he’s gonna do what he loves to do; I know it.”