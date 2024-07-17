Ozzy Osbourne isn’t a fan of Britney Spears’ dancing, and he made his feelings clear while discussing her frequent social media posts.

“I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every f–king day,” Ozzy, 75, said during the Tuesday, July 16, episode of “The Osbournes Podcast.” He then added that he finds the videos “very, very sad.”

Ozzy shared the sentiment while he and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and their kids, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, answered questions from fans. At one point, Kelly, 39, was asked if she would partake in any viral TikTok dances.

“I don’t know how to do TikTok dances. I don’t know where anybody would ever think that I would,” she said, which led Ozzy to make the comments about Britney, 42.

The rest of the Osbourne family revealed they share similar thoughts as the “Paranoid” singer, and Sharon, 71, even referred to Britney as a “poor little thing” during the episode.

Britney clearly loves to dance and regularly uploads videos of herself grooving along to songs on Instagram. Back on June 27, the “Circus” singer shared a clip of herself dancing in a studio to Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know.”

More recently, she uploaded a video of herself dancing along to Madonna’s song “I’m Addicted” on July 13. She showed off her skills in a bandeau top, tiny underwear and high heels.

Not only did she perform the routine in the clip, but Britney also reflected on the past year in a lengthy caption. “It’s time for a throwback this week !!! And oh boy I know how to tell ‘em don’t I ??? It’s perspective I guess !!! This was me almost a year ago in September !!!” she wrote. “I look way younger and way smaller !!! I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce !!! Although I did post some of my best work with ‘Ray of Light’ and ‘I’m Addicted’ by Madonna !!! There was a lot of WTF moments !!!”

“Trust me I know we’re all human and make mistakes !!! I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions !!!” Britney continued. “I apologize for not being perfect and I will try and get confidence and consistency back like I used to have.”

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney was referring to her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari in August 2023. After he filed for divorce, she moved on with Paul Richard Soliz. However, their romance didn’t last long and the “Womanizer” singer seemingly confirmed they broke up in early July by announcing she’s “single as f–k” in a now-deleted Instagram post.

In light of their split, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Paul, 37, was “using” Britney throughout their relationship. The source added that she “was weak and too trusting when it came” to her ex.

“She had fun with him, but she realizes that she can’t trust everyone,” the insider noted.