Ozzy Osbourne Health Updates How Is He Doing Now

Ozzy Osbourne, a.k.a. the Prince of Darkness, is known internationally for his musical talents. However, in recent years, the English performer has faced health issues, which has concerned his longtime fans.

What Happened to Ozzy Osbourne?

The heavy metal icon was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003. Those close to the musician said he had been especially struggling since undergoing his fourth spinal surgery in September 2023 to try to fix damage from a 2019 fall, which dislodged metal rods placed in his spine.

During an episode of the family’s “The Osbourne’s Podcast,” the father of five revealed the numerous surgeries were taking a harsh toll on his body.

“Tomorrow I have my final surgery on my neck,” he said at the time, telling his critics to “f–k off” when it comes to speculating on his health. “Which it is gonna be the final surgery because I can’t do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I’m not doing it anymore. I can’t.”

Ozzy said the disease made it feel like bricks were tied to his feet while he walked. “I walked upstairs today and downstairs for the first time in a while, and my feet feel like I’ve got diving boots on when I’m walking. I think it’s the nerves,” he told the outlet. “Then I was thinking, maybe I just need to get up off my ass and walk around the block a few times.”

Ozzy doesn’t often share personal updates regarding his health struggles, and his daughter Kelly Osbourne criticized how the rocker hasn’t gotten much privacy since his diagnosis.

“Medical privacy, I think, is really really important and everyone deserves [it],” Kelly said in an April 2024 episode of the podcast. “And I don’t feel as though dad has ever been afforded his medical privacy throughout this whole time. They wait for him to go into the doctor’s office and take pictures.”

How Is Ozzy Osbourne Doing Now?

The reality TV alum’s health has made him too weak to travel, prompting his wife, Sharon Osbourne, to cancel a July 2024 Mad Monster Party appearance, disappointing horror and science fiction fans.

“Things have taken a turn for the worse, and as always Sharon wants to protect him,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “It’s such a short trip on a private jet for them to get from L.A. to Phoenix for the event, so it’s a terrible sign that he can’t even make that.”

Sources fear that Ozzy is now in the advanced stages of Parkinson’s disease, which leads to severe motor issues such as muscle stiffness and freezing.

“It’s a progressive disease,” the insider explained. “Ozzy is doing everything he can to fight it and getting all the best treatments, but there is no cure.”

Ozzy has reportedly been practicing tai chi as a method to combat the symptoms of his disease.

“It’s the balance that helps me. Well, I want to get back, you know, and all the options are open for me,” he told People in October 2023. “I’ve only had two lessons so I’m not really a master yet. But I’m finally relaxing.”