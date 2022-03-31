Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline is known for her role as Sarah Cameron in the hit Netflix series. While she’s usually busy working on the show, Madelyn is also a model and always looks absolutely stunning in any sexy bikini or one-piece swimsuit she wears!

From time to time, the blonde babe posts professional photo shoots, modeling different fashion brands. And by the looks of things, Madelyn is a natural when it comes to posing for the camera. However, she shares more candid moments to social media as well.

In October 2021, Madelyn was all smiles in an Instagram photo, in which she climbed on the tire of a dune buggy while visiting a picturesque, undisclosed location. In the photo, she wore a sultry black bikini top that flaunted her abs, a plaid long-sleeved shirt, jeans, black sneakers and a bike helmet.

Nevertheless, the Knives Out 2 star didn’t have an easy journey. Madelyn previously told Women’s Health that she wasn’t confident in her physicality when she was younger.

“When I was younger, I did struggle with eating disorders, specifically, when I was a teenager,” she said in December 2020. “I think I was around 16 when I started working out a lot. I would wake up every morning at 5 a.m. and I would work out for 30 minutes. It was super rigorous cardio every day.”

Madelyn also pointed out she “started cutting calories” and would only eat “like six almonds for breakfast because [she] didn’t want to counteract the cardio [she] just did.”

“It turned into not feeding myself protein and not feeding my body what it needed when I was working out too much,” the Boy Erased actress added. “I worked out multiple times during the day. All I knew was I wasn’t achieving a particular body image, and so I was angry. I was harming myself and starving myself in the process of trying to achieve that.”

Despite the difficult situation, Madelyn mentioned her mother helped her recover by “stand[ing] there in the mirror with [her],” and the two of them would “list out things that [she] liked about [her] body.”

“After that repetition, those things became solidified in my mind,” the This Is the Night star concluded, before asserting that she became confident in her “curves” and “hips” once she “started to love [her] body.”

Now that Madelyn has regained her inner confidence, both her physical and inner beauty always shine through her strong personality!

