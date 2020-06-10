OutDaughtered’s Danielle Busby Surprises Adam on His Birthday in the Sweetest Way and More News

Too cute! Adam Busby celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday, June 10, and Danielle surprised him with a breakfast fit for a king. The OutDaughtered mama hung up a decorative banner and presented him with a candle in his morning sausage, which was accompanied by gravy biscuits and eggs. She captioned the series of photos on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to My Buzz.”

The birthday message is definitely different from what the 36-year-old posted last year, which said, “To the love of my life, HAPPY BIRTHDAY! YOU SURE ARE ONE OF A KIND!! You are full of ideas, full of love, full of mischief and of course full of style. I hope you enjoy your day, as we spend it all together as a family in NYC! I LOVE YOU MOST.”

Of course, in 2019 the family was in NYC doing press for their TLC show and this year, they’ve been stuck in the house together for three months. We can certainly expect the mood to be just slightly different. Nonetheless, we love Danielle’s breakfast gesture. Adam is one lucky guy!

While a new episode of OutDaughtered didn’t air on Tuesday, June 9, there’s still plenty to catch up on from the past week — including the various ways the quints have been spending their time in quarantine. We’re breaking it all down for you in our latest “Catching Up With the Quints” episode. Check it out in the video above.