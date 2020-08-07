She can’t catch a break. Danielle Busby shared a sponsored Lean Cuisine photo on Instagram and trolls slammed the OutDaughtered star in the comment section. From ridiculing her for making money from her social media to claiming the mom of six doesn’t actually eat the frozen dinners, there was no shortage of hate. Luckily, 36-year-old seemed unfazed and even responded back to one of the rude comments by taking the high road.

“These days all our meals are made outside in our temporary kitchen since we are remodeling the kitchen indoors,” the caption on Danielle’s photo said. “For our current meals, we like to stick to quick and easy options that are still delicious. I am glad @leancuisine offers nutritious microwavable meals like this new Lean Cuisine Orange Chicken Bowl. I love how this bowl offers 20% more ounces compared to the previous tray recipe, because by dinner time, this Mama is always starving. #sponsored #DeliciousYourWay.”

@dbusby / Instagram

Unfortunately, plenty of haters took to the comments. “So annoyed with you make money over everything. Officially over you. So disgusted,” one person wrote. “Sorry, I can’t imagine you putting that crap in your body,” another wrote, while a third said, “We both know you don’t eat that crap.”



One troll took to a completely different photo and wrote, “Oh and I’ve watched since day one and I’ve never seen you eat a Lean Cuisine. Don’t believe the hype. You are better than that.” The TLC alum was certainly confused by the comment and replied, “I eat and share on my stories all the time. The lean cuisine broc and chicken Alfredo is my fave.” You tell ’em!

Plenty of fans defended Danielle. “You go girl. Don’t listen to haters!” one person wrote. “Good for you lady! Doing what you gotta do to support your family!” another added, while a third chimed in, “Stop picking on her for choosing a quick meal. I would guess most of you go with quick at times too.”

We’ve got all this and more — including Adam Busby‘s hilarious girl dad moment and the quints’ reaction to the upcoming Shark Week — in this week’s episode of “Catching Up With the Quints.” Check it out in the video above.