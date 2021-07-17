Life is full of surprises, and we do not know what the future has in store. Getting an insight into the future can help you get rid of stress and anxiety. If you like the idea, you should consider getting a tarot reading. But, finding a reliable tarot reading site can be hard, and you can easily get frustrated. Well, there is nothing to worry about, as we have taken care of everything for you.

In this article, we are going to review the best online tarot reading sites, and we will also discuss some tips that will help you find the right psychic. But, before reviewing these sites, we would like to talk about the factors we considered to make this list.

Top 5 Best Online Tarot Card Reading Sites:

Kasamba – Best Overall Tarot Reading Site Keen – Best for Accurate Love Readings AskNow – Best for Phone Readings Oranum – Best Affordable Site MysticSense – Best for Video Call Readings

Steps Taken To Make This List

Amount of Time In Business

New tarot reading sites can also offer good quality services, but a site that has been in business for years is more likely to offer satisfactory services. The sites chosen by us have been serving people for years now, and all of them are reliable.

Customer Base

Every site on our list has a huge customer base. This means people are happy with their experience on these sites. We also checked user reviews on each site, and we found that most of the reviews are positive.

Screening Process for Their Psychics

A site that hires psychics with little to no experience will not be a reliable option for people. The sites we have chosen have psychics with years of experience in their teams. So, if you are looking for skilled tarot readers, you can choose any site mentioned in this article.

Testing the Sites

We checked a number of sites before writing this article, and we compared the services offered by them. We tested the quality of their services, and we also kept an eye on the user interface of each site. The sites that stood out in the crowd are mentioned on our list.

Rates and Other Offers

We understand the importance of budget, so we compared the rates offered by different sites. On the sites picked by us, you will find options in all price ranges, so budget will not be an issue. These sites also offer discounts from time to time, and you can even enjoy a free trial before a paid session. New users can enjoy appealing offers on some of these sites.

So, these are the things we checked before making this list. We only chose the sites we found trustworthy, because we do not want you to face any issues while getting a tarot reading. Now, we are going to review these sites to help you choose a suitable option.

Best Online Tarot Reading Sites

#1. Kasamba – Best Overall Tarot Reading Site

This site has been in business for over 20 years now, and it has managed to build a strong user base. You will find professional psychics on Kasamba, and you can get a reading at any time of the day. The site offers a user-friendly interface, and you can easily sign up in minutes.

Multiple psychics are available on the site, and you can choose the option that suits you the best. You are unlikely to have any complaints about the services offered by the site. You will find options in all price ranges, which is a good thing for people having budget issues. At the beginning of a session, you will be asked to mention your name; however, you can remain anonymous if you want.

Features

Three Free Minutes with Every New Psychic

Whenever you select a new psychic on Kasamba, you will get a three-minute free trial to test them. If you like their behavior, you can continue the session. However, if you do not like the reader for some reason, you can choose another option and enjoy a free trial again. This means you will have to pay only when you find a suitable tarot reader.

Secure SSL Payments

In today’s world, it is important to stay away from unreliable sites, as it is not safe to share your credit/debit card details on such platforms. Well, you will not have to worry about such issues while getting a tarot reading on Kasamba, as the site allows users to make payments safely. Your personal details will not be shared with any unreliable third-party platform, so you can make the payment with confidence.

Money-Back Guarantee on the First Reading

What if you are not completely satisfied with your experience on the site? Well, if you do not have a satisfactory experience, you can request a refund. This means you will have a risk-free experience on Kasamba.

Pros

Secure payments

User-friendly interface

Millions of five-star ratings

Professional Psychics

Three-minute free trial

Cons

Some options are expensive

Why We Recommend Kasamba

Kasamba is one of the biggest names in the industry, and the site offers high-quality services to its clients. It is a safe option for users, as you can test each psychic, and you can exit the session after the end of the free trial. You will find experienced advisors on the site, and you are likely to have a satisfactory experience.

⇒ Visit the official website of Kasamba for the Best Discount

#2. Keen – Best for Accurate Love Readings

Keen is a great site for all kinds of users, as it offers quality services at affordable prices. You will not have to filter psychics manually, and this will save you a lot of time. You can select a suitable price range and mode of communication, and the right options will appear on the screen.

Keen psychics has been serving people for two decades, and its customer base is growing with each passing year. You can enjoy a three-minute free trial before joining a paid session.

Features

Detailed Profiles

You will find detailed profiles of each advisor available on the site. In the profile of a psychic, you can check details like rates, skills of the person, and user reviews. Keen offers complete transparency to its clients, so you are unlikely to end up with an unsuitable psychic.

Different Communication Modes

Keen offers two different communication modes to users, and you can choose the one that suits you more. You can call the advisor, or you can get online tarot card readings via chat. You will not have to worry about safety, as your phone number, email, and other personal details will not be shared with anyone. Even the advisor you are calling will not be able to see your phone number.

Free Daily Horoscope

You can sign up for free daily horoscopes, or you can check it for free on the official website. You can also read informational articles on the site, and these articles will offer you clarity on different topics.

Pros

Affordable services

Experienced psychics

Users can apply filters to save time

Cons

No major cons

Why We Recommend Keen

We found Keen to be a trustworthy and reliable site when comparing different options. We read the customer reviews on the site, and we did not find bad reviews. You can check the star ratings of each advisor before joining a session.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Keen for the Best Discount

#3. AskNow – Best for Phone Readings

AskNow is one of the leading online tarot reading sites today, and it has been offering trustworthy psychics to people since 2005. The site has a simple user interface, and you can easily find a suitable advisor by checking out different profiles.

Some psychics available on the site have over 20 years of experience in the field, so you are likely to get the desired output. You can read the daily horoscope on the site, and you can also sign up for free services. If you face any issues, you can reach out to the customer support staff, and they will assist you.

Features

Ask a Free Question

After purchasing an introductory package, you can ask a free question. A live psychic will respond instantly, and you will get clarity on your doubt.

Appealing Introductory Offers

Users can enjoy several introductory offers on the site. The rates are as low as $1 a minute for new users. You will also get free bonus minutes after purchasing an introductory package.

User-Friendly App

You can also download the app offered by the site and enjoy an even better interface. If you prefer smartphones over desktops, downloading the app would be a good idea.

Get Up to Five Minutes to Find a Good Match

If you do not like the psychic you picked, you can end the session. You can contact the customer support staff, and they will credit up to five minutes to your account to help you find a good match.

Pros

Good packages for beginners

Satisfaction guaranteed

Free daily horoscopes

Easy-to-use

Cons

Not all options are budget-friendly

Why We Recommend AskNow

In our opinion, you can choose AskNow without having any second thoughts, as the site offers amazing introductory packages. Also, it will be easier for you to find a suitable match, as the site allows users to test a psychic. The best thing about AskNow is that it offers an app to users.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of AskNow for the Best Discount

#4. Oranum – Best Affordable Site

Oranum has been in business for over 10 years, and the site is known for offering quality services. The site offers services at reasonable prices, and you will find multiple advisors online at all times. You will have to use coins (currency used on the site) to pay advisors for their services.

Moreover, you will find multiple categories on the homepage of the site, and you can choose the one that suits your requirements. The interface of the site does not look too good, and it could have been better. However, this is something that does not affect the quality of their services.

Features

Free Chat

You can open the free chat section on the site to choose the right advisor. Before joining the paid session, you can check the abilities of the reader.

Multiple Payment Methods

On Oranum, you will find multiple payment options, and you can choose the one that suits you the most. If you do not want to use a credit or debit card, you can use other options like online banking, Click2Pay, Pay by Phone, and Ukash.

Monthly Subscription

You can enjoy monthly subscriptions at low prices. After making the payment, you can enjoy subscriber-only videos and stories.

Pros

Flexibility in payment modes

Reasonable prices

Detailed profiles

Cons

Not the best user interface

Why We Recommend Oranum

While testing Oranum’s site, we did not find the interface too appealing, but we loved the quality of services they offer. Users have a large number of options to choose from while looking for an advisor. We also liked the free chat section. It allows people to find a suitable fit without wasting money.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Oranum for the Best Discount

#5. MysticSense – Best for Video Call Readings

The popularity of MysticSense has increased over time. The site offers affordable services, and all psychics on the team are professional. While looking for advisors, you will find filters like status (online/offline/busy), specialties, tools, and reading style. This means you can find a suitable advisor in minutes on MysticSense.

You can read articles on the site, and you can also find daily horoscopes. The customer support staff is highly trained, and you can reach out to them if you face any issues.

Features

Readings Via Chat, Call, and Video Call

You can choose the communication mode of your choice. The site allows users to get readings via chat, call, and video call.

Five Minutes Free

You can enjoy a five-minute free trial before paying for a session. In this time period, you can check if the reader is the right fit for you or not.

Pros

Genuine rates

24/7 customer support

Multiple communication modes

Cons

None

Why We Recommend MysticSense

It is easy to find a suitable advisor on MysticSense. There is no need to check a large number of profiles, as you can directly apply filters according to your requirements. We also liked the user interface while testing the site.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of MysticSense for the Best Discount

Beginner’s Guide: Online Tarot Reading Sites

So, these are the best sites you can choose to get tarot readings online. All of these sites are unique in their own way, and all of them are reliable, so you can choose any of them without thinking twice.

When you visit any of these sites, you will find multiple tarot readers to choose from. You will have the option to choose the reader of your choice, which is a good thing; however, things can be hard if you do not know what to look for. In the next section of this article, we will discuss some tips to help you choose the right tarot reader.

Go Through the Reader’s Profile

Tarot reading sites allow users to choose the reader of their choice, and it is important to choose a reader that suits your requirements. Fortunately, you can check the profile of each reader available on the site. You should go through the reader’s profile that you like and check everything they have shared for visitors.

Some readers have years of experience, and you can find such information in the profile. You can also check personal details and get to know the reader better. This will help you open up with him during the session. If you do not like something about the reader, you can move to the next one without wasting time.

Customer Reviews

You should always read customer reviews while choosing a tarot reader, but your decision should not be based completely on them. You should know everyone has a different opinion about things, and a reader that does not suit one client may suit you better. Also, if there are a few negative reviews on the site, it means the site is authentic, and they are not paying people to write fake reviews.

When you go through the customer feedback section, you should try to understand the reader’s personality. This way, you will get an idea about how different readers deal with their clients, and it will be easier for you to choose the right psychic. Some people do not have time to read customer reviews, and if you are also one of them, you should check the user ratings. It will save you a lot of time, and you will get a clear idea about the quality of services offered by different readers.

Rates and Budget

You can easily get a tarot reading free trial online, as popular sites offer free minutes in every session. But the entire session will not be free, and you will be charged after the completion of the free trial. You should know that most readers charge by the minute, and the rate varies from reader to reader. Some readers offer affordable services and charge just $1 per minute; however, you can also find some readers who charge $10 per minute.

You should keep your budget in mind while choosing a reader because long reading sessions can cost you a lot if the reader charges $10 per minute. You will have a lot of flexibility in this field, so there is nothing to worry about, even if you have budget issues.

Choose the Mode That Suits You

When you meet a tarot reader in person, you will have to discuss everything face to face, and there will not be any other options. However, things are different in the online world, and you can choose from different modes depending upon your preference. You should choose the mode that suits you the most, as every mode is unique in its own way. Let us have a look at the options you can get.

Call

If you are a person who does not like typing long sentences, this is the right mode for you. There are several benefits of choosing this mode of communication, and most sites offer it. When you call a tarot reader, you will be able to explain everything in detail in a short duration of time, and the reader will understand your emotions. You will be able to connect with the reader on a deeper level, which will help you a lot. But, if you are a person who does not like talking about his feelings and fears, it is better to go for other options.

Live Chat

Almost all tarot reading sites offer this mode of communication, and it is a great option for shy people. If you find it hard to express your feelings while talking to a person, it is better to type everything and click the send button. The reader will text you back, and you can continue the discussion this way. Another benefit of choosing this option is that you will not have to worry about the background noise. You can easily get a tarot reading even if you are outside.

You should choose this mode on popular sites only, as you can easily get scammed. If you choose a site reviewed by us, you will be texting a real person. However, if you choose an unreliable site, you may be texting a bot and getting automated responses. This is something you would not want, so make sure to choose a reliable tarot reading site.

Video Call

If you want to see the psychic while getting the tarot reading, this is the right option for you. You would know that a real person is sitting on the other end, and it will be easier for you to share things. Many sites offer this mode; however, you may not find it on every site.

Know Your Rights

As mentioned above, you will get a few free minutes at the beginning of every session on popular sites. You should use these free minutes to judge the reader. If you do not like the reader’s behavior, you can move on to another reader without thinking twice. So, you should be clear about your basic rights while getting an online tarot reading.

If the reader does not look right in any way, there is no need to continue with them. You can also file a complaint if you want, or you can contact the customer support staff. Leaving a review would also be a good idea, as it will help others save time.

Advantages of Online Tarot Reading Over Offline Reading

More Options

How many tarot readers are available in your locality? You are unlikely to find a large number of options around your home. Since there are limited options, you will have to stick to the available reader, even if you do not like his personality. Well, this is not the case when we talk about online tarot reading.

You can find hundreds of options to choose from in minutes, and you can choose the reader that suits you the most. You will find experienced readers from different parts of the world, and you are guaranteed to find the right fit.

24/7 Service

If you want to get a tarot reading offline, you will have to make an appointment. Also, you will have to visit the reader at the time chosen by them, as offline readers are not available 24/7. Fortunately, things are different in the online world, and you can get a reading whenever you want. If something is bothering you and is not letting you sleep, you can get the answer to your questions in the middle of the night.

Convenience

To meet an advisor, you will have to leave your home and travel to their place. Things can be worse if they do not live near your home. However, you will not have to worry about such issues while getting a tarot reading online. You can communicate with the psychic sitting on your couch, and it will save you a lot of time. Also, you will not have to spend money on traveling, which is an added benefit.

FAQs Regarding Online Tarot Card Reading

Q. Can anyone do tarot reading?

Well, any person having the basic knowledge of tarot cards can do a tarot reading. However, not everyone can offer accuracy while doing a tarot reading, as it requires years of practice to become an expert in the field. This is one of the biggest reasons why free tarot reading sites are not trustworthy, as they hire inexperienced people. So, whenever you consult a tarot reader, make sure they are skilled and know what they are doing.

Q. Are online tarot readings accurate?

Online tarot reading sessions can be as useful as in-person sessions if you choose a reliable site. On the other hand, if you choose a site that offers free services, you may end up texting a bot. The accuracy of an online tarot reading session depends upon the following factors:

The Openness of the Person

When you are consulting a tarot reader, you should be as open as possible. There is no point in hiding something in such a situation, as the person on the other end is trying to help you. A psychic will not be able to guide you properly if you provide incorrect information or hide something.

The Skill of the Psychic

As mentioned above, the experience of the reader plays an important role. The reader should be able to understand your current situation and offer the best suggestions. The sites we have reviewed in this article have readers with years of experience.

The Connection Between the Person Being Read and the Psychic

A skilled psychic can offer you clarity about things. However, things will not go your way if there is no connection between you and the reader. This is why we ask people to check the profile of the reader before joining the session.

Q. How much do tarot reading sessions cost?

In the online world, most tarot card readers charge clients by the minute, so your total bill will depend upon the duration of the session. The rates will vary from site to site, and you will also notice a difference in the rates of different readers. Some experienced readers charge over $10 a minute; however, you will find options in different price ranges as well. You should choose an option that suits your budget, as the duration of the session can belong.

Q. What if I do not like the reader I chose?

Most sites offer a few free minutes at the beginning of each session, and you can check the personality of the reader in this period. You can switch the reader before the free period ends, and you will not have to pay for the trial. This means you will have a risk-free experience, and you can choose a reader with confidence.

Q. How can I get the most out of my tarot reading session?

The tarot reader will charge you by the minute, so you should go prepared. If you are not mentally prepared, you will not be able to get the most out of your session. Here are some things you should do to get a value for money experience:

Do Not Be Shy

Some people do not share their secrets with the psychic, and this makes things difficult for the reader. You should go with an open mind, and you should be able to answer everything the reader asks.

Make a List of Questions You Want to Ask

Before joining the session, you should write down important questions on paper. If you have a list of questions, you will not miss anything important. All of the questions should be relevant, as asking random ones will be a waste of time.

Choose the Right Reader

Not every experienced reader will be a good fit for you personality-wise, so you should compare the available options. To find the perfect tarot card reader according to your needs, you can follow the tips we have shared in this article.

Use Your Free Minutes Wisely

Many people waste the free minutes they get at the beginning of a session, which is a big mistake. If you use this time wisely, you will end up saving money. So, you should start asking the planned questions as soon as the trial period starts.

Conclusion: What Is the Best Online Tarot Card Reading Site?

We hope you liked this article, and we were able to help you find the best tarot reading site. If you have read this article carefully, you would know which site offers the best services according to your needs. Also, you would know how to choose a reader that suits your requirements.

Each site mentioned in this article has experienced psychics to offer. We paid close attention to every little detail while making this list, so you can choose any site with confidence. You can also check the rates and other offers on each site to find a suitable fit. If you follow the tips shared by us, you are likely to have a pleasant experience.