Life is unpredictable, and not knowing the answers to specific questions can cause stress and anxiety. While many people prefer to discuss their specific problems with their family or friends, they must understand that while family and friends can console them, they cannot provide appropriate solutions to the concerns or problems that a person is experiencing.

This is why many people nowadays prefer to seek the advice of expert spiritual or online psychic readers. We examined the top psychic reading services to determine which ones are the most accurate and trustworthy. Here are our top five picks for the best online psychic reading websites, with accurate online psychic readings, free minutes, and discounted rates.

Many websites offer psychic readings, and you can interact with experienced psychic readers. However, not all psychic readers provide accurate readings, and you should not spend your money until you are confident in the quality of the services provided.

Top 5 Best Psychic Reading Sites Online

Kasamba – Best for Psychic Readings at Affordable Cost Keen – Most Popular Psychic Reading Online Website Asknow – Best for Telephonic Readings Oranum – Best For Accurate Spiritual Readings MysticSense – Best Range of Mediums

#1. Kasamba – Best for Psychic Readings, First 3 Mins Free to Test

Kasamba is a pillar of the online psychic space, with over 4 million satisfied customers. They began in 1999 and have spent the last two decades innovating their website while focusing on customer satisfaction. Kasamba currently offers seven psychic specialties, including tarot card readings, astrology, fortune-telling, and dream interpretation.

The website includes detailed profile pages for all advisors, which is a good thing because it allows you to get to know the reader before the session begins. You also receive 3 minutes of free Tarot reading with each session, which can be used to connect with the reader. If you don’t like the experience, you can end the session during this period.

You can pay with a variety of methods, including credit cards and PayPal. On the site, you will find experienced advisors, with some having more than ten years of experience in the field. The website is divided into sections, from which you can choose the desired option.

Kasamba is one of the oldest and most reputable names in the psychic reading industry. The website is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to users from all over the world, and the user-friendly interface makes it suitable for all types of users.

Features

The portal offers a fantastic 50% discount on the first session, with the first three minutes being completely free.

Kasamba has some of the most adaptable gurus on the Internet. Some experts have more than ten years of experience, ensuring the accuracy of the card readings.

Kasamba understands the value of user anonymity. It is one of the few websites that allows visitors to request a psychic reading via email.

Each psychic reader has a profile page where you can learn about their abilities.

Pros

Over 200 advisors to choose from

Users are given access to a mobile app

Customer service is helpful and professional

This site has the most beneficial promotional offer

3 minutes of free time per psychic

It is ranked as the best online tarot card reading website in the world

Cons

The number of advisors may be overwhelming to new users

Why We Recommend This

Kasamba is a well-established and trustworthy company.

New members receive a 50% discount.

There is feedback from previous customers also.

Customer Experience

On Trustpilot, Kasamba has a high 4-star rating, with 61 percent of the 478 reviews indicating excellent satisfaction. Positive customer reviews complement Kasamba’s psychics on their accuracy, while negative customer reviews criticise the psychics’ high prices and overcharging.

Customers have expressed that they have gained a sense of stability in their lives and that they have found the hope and courage to begin work on new endeavours.

#2. Keen – Most Popular Psychic Reading Online Website

If you’re tired of long-distance relationships, breakups, or picking bad rebound partners, Keen is one of the largest networks of experienced and talented psychics who can provide you with insight into all of your problems.

From commitment phobias to divorces, Keen believes that the yin and yang of the tarot cards you choose can help you understand every aspect of your life. Skilled psychics can answer all of your questions about love, relationships, compatibility, infidelity, cheating, and other topics.

Keen strives to be the most trusted source of online tarot readings, with 14 million satisfied customers. Keen psychics, which was founded in 1999, offers a simple and well-designed website and mobile app for connecting with the best online psychic reader and psychics.

Keen is best suited for people who prefer to communicate over the phone call or through online messaging.

Keen is all about its customers. It provides users with the ability to resolve their doubts and uncertainties at any time and from any location. You can find the psychics you want to provide you with the information you need. You can select an advisor based on their skills, specialties, tools, experience, and other factors.

Features

Over 1,700 experienced psychics and tarot readers.

Find out what you need to know about love, relationships, careers, and money.

A reputable website that has been in operation since 1999.

New clients receive a 10-minute psychic reading online for just $1.99.

Pros

One of the cheapest and established psychic websites

The community ranks and reviews advisors

Android and iOS devices are supported

Cons

The satisfaction guarantee is only applicable to paying clients

Shortage of bilingual reader

Sessions can be costly; however, you can set filters to find more affordable options

Why We Recommend this

One of the most useful websites for birth charts

Horoscopes for Free

Best tarot site for advice on major life decisions

Customer Experience

Customer satisfaction is extremely valuable for the team of Keen Psychics. If a customer is dissatisfied with his or her experience on the website, they can request a credit to be used on the website later. There are many positive reviews on the website for Keen Psychic Customer Service.

While some users’ experiences may not have been what they expected, the vast majority of consumers have been completely satisfied with their purchases. Based on our analysis of customer experiences, we discovered that Keen psychics has provided its users with comfort, clarity, and a higher quality of life.

#3. AskNow – Best for Telephonic Readings

AskNow has been offering psychic readings online since 2005, and they offer phone and chat readings in English and Spanish. For phone readings on topics like love, career, relationships, and money, Asknow is the best psychic reading website. All of the AskNow network readers have specific specialties, such as horoscope readings, numerology readings, tarot card readings, or dream analysis.

One of the features of AskNow that we like is the extensive profile information for each psychic reader. You can learn about their years of experience, the types of psychic readings they do, and other details about their abilities and reading style. This increases the likelihood that you will be able to schedule a psychic reading with the best psychic for your needs.

AskNow has a fantastic deal for first-time customers: up to 30 minutes for $1 per minute, plus five free minutes with one of its master psychics. Because the minutes are valid for a year, you do not have to use them all at once. If you don’t think your first psychic medium is a good fit, you can get up to five minutes credited to your account to try again. Those who prefer to get answers over the phone should contact one of the psychics at AskNow.

When users purchase an introductory package, the site allows them to ask a free question. On the site, you can read free daily horoscopes as well as informative articles.

Features

All phone psychics are subjected to a thorough screening process

Psychic readings by phone or chat that are accurate

Love, relationships, career, and financial specialisations

Pros

Only trained and qualified psychics are featured

Non-members are welcome to ask a free question

There is a mobile app available

24/7 customer service available

Cons

Psychics at the master and elite levels charge by the minute

Why We Recommend This

Very affordable psychic website, with rates as low as $1 per minute

Top-rated psychics with four-star ratings or higher

Customer Experience

Asknow psychic reviews claim that the psychic advisors on their website are legitimate and professional. On AskNow’s official website, the majority of their ratings are between 4 and 5 stars, with a few 3-star ratings thrown in for good measure. Based on the 16 Trustpilot reviews we found, the company has an average rating of 2.9 stars.

According to Trustpilot, Asknow customer service can be deceptive with their introductory package, and some first-time users have ended up paying much more than they bargained for with their first session. Trustpilot advises you to be mindful of your time and who you choose to work with.

#4. Oranum – Best For Accurate Spiritual Readings

Oranum is a spiritual community of live advisors that has assisted millions of users in achieving clarity in their lives. Oranum psychics may be able to shed light on a hidden aspect of your life that is subtly shaping your essence.

Oranum is one of the best online fortune telling sites, with hundreds of skilled advisors specializing in a variety of specialties, methods, and languages. The user has the option of experiencing a video reading, which makes this online tarot reading unique.

You can participate in the free chat and, if you like the advisor, start a private session. The site does not have the best user interface, and there is room for improvement in this area; however, this has no impact on the quality of services. On the site, you will find experienced readers, and the prices are generally reasonable.

Features

Live webcam psychic readings

After registering, you will receive $9.99 in free credits

Wide range of specialties

Pros

Each psychic has a wall on which they post original content

They offer email and online customer service

Many psychics offer a public chat service where you can ask a quick question for free

Cons

Costly package prices

The user-friendly interface could’ve been better

Why We Recommend This

Before hiring, you can use free psychic chat rooms to ask questions

24/7 customer service

Customer Experience

Oranum has a 4.48-star rating on Sitejabber, with 272 reviews, and a 2.4-star rating on Trustpilot, with only 7 reviews.

According to Oranum customer reviews, customers are generally satisfied with the website navigation, psychics, and especially innovative features like the live forum and the ability to speak with a psychic in a language other than English.

#5. MysticSense – Best Range of Mediums

MysticSense is one of the best websites dedicated to helping people who are facing difficulties with their lives and relationships.

You can choose from a large community of psychics who are experts in their fields. Choosing one from hundreds can be a challenging task, so MysticSense makes it simple by using a smart-filtering system to help customise your searches and shortlist your favourites.

All psychics at MysticSense have gone through a rigorous and selective assessment and interview process to ensure they excel in their field. You can reach them at any time via chat, phone, or video. They are also available on holidays.

Each psychic charges differently for each session, so some may be affordable, while others may charge huge fees. So, if you’re in desperate need of someone to listen to you and give you advice, try MysticSense right away.

Features

Ideal for those on a tight budget looking for answers.

They have a powerful filtering tool that allows you to quickly and efficiently sort through readers to shortlist the ones that meet your needs.

The service is available on both Android and iOS devices, allowing you to get answers to pressing questions while on the go.

Pros

Session length can be adjusted

Monthly horoscopes are available

You can read articles and blogs on the site

Cons

No mobile app

Less experience because it’s a new site

Why We Recommend This

Any information you provide is highly secure and protected, ensuring its privacy.

There is a complete refund available

Readings start at $1 per minute.

Customer Experience

MysticSense has received 3.9 stars on Trustpilot. We discovered that 84 percent of the 19 reviews said the site is excellent. Customers were incredibly satisfied with the customer service. They were also satisfied with the psychic readings, which were accurate, brief, and to the point.

Steps Taken to Make This Psychic Reading List

Tarot card reading websites come in all shapes and sizes. Some websites offer reliable, insightful readings from reputable advisors. Other psychic reading websites, on the other hand, employ psychics who lack actual intuition or skill, resulting in a waste of money.

Customers have recently reported fraudulent sites, so you should exercise caution when choosing a site. To avoid scams, it is critical to conduct research or rely on a reliable source.

We have considered the following factors before suggesting to you some of the best online psychic reading websites.

Free Minutes

You’re in luck if you’re looking for free psychic reading online. Several of the best psychic networks provide new customers with free psychic readings for the first three minutes, followed by discounted rates. When the free trial period expires, you can either continue reading for more information or end the psychic reading session without spending a dime.

Type of Specialties Offered

Most psychic reading sites provide a variety of services. Some people stick to the fundamentals, such as tarot readings, horoscope readings, love readings, and career advice. Others provide a variety of lesser-known specialties, such as Feng Shui, Vedic astrology, and Tik Pan San Sou.

We discovered Oranum to have the widest range of psychic specialties. The types of readings available at any given time may vary depending on which psychic readers are online at the time, but you can always schedule an appointment if the specialist of your choice is unavailable.

Customer Reviews

Client reviews of online psychics can provide extremely valuable information about the type of experience to expect from a particular advisor. The psychic’s bio and profile information are useful for seeing how they present themselves, but customer reviews allow you to see them as others do. There is no better way to get a sense of what your reading will be like.

Satisfaction Guarantee

The bottom line is that the majority of the online psychic reading sites we reviewed provide some kind of satisfaction guarantee. These range from a five-minute website credit to a full refund of your session fee. Other sites do not provide a guarantee, but they do allow you to speak with potential advisors before you spend any money. Check the guarantee policy of whichever site you decide to work with.

Beginner’s Guide: For People using Psychic Reading for the First Time

A psychic reading is the process of connecting with the past and present in order to gain insight into what the future holds, using a special deck of cards. People who read tarot cards usually have a strong desire to do so because they have extrasensory perceptions that allow them to interpret the cards based on how they feel about the subject.

When it comes to finding happiness through spiritual enlightenment and self-discovery, you must first centre yourself and keep an open mind. If you want to use tarot cards to do so, here are a few things you should know before getting a tarot card reading.

Prepare Your Questions

It will help if you prepare a list of questions to be answered before getting a tarot card reading. Your tarot card reading will be guided by the questions you prepare. As a result, you must organize your thoughts and reflect on the questions for which you seek answers. Also, be prepared to discover more than you asked for.

A Tarot Card Reader Can Help You Understand Cards

Be honest with the reader and put your trust in them because they will be able to help you interpret the cards. Your interaction with them is very important in the reading process, and by sharing your thoughts and emotions with the reader, they will be able to guide you better. You can be convinced that they will not judge you or lecture you.

There are No Negative Tarot Cards

Some tarot cards have a bad reputation, but you must understand that there are no bad tarot cards. For example, the card of death rarely represents literal death. Rather, it represents a significant life change, such as graduating from college or moving to a new home. As a result, this card may provide you with an opportunity to consider how you can transform your life.

You Might Feel Uplifted

You can expect to feel positive, energised, or healed after a tarot card reading. Most of the time, the readings will leave you motivated and inspired, especially if you let go of all your restraint and allow yourself to be healed. As a result, keep an open mind and consider a tarot card reading to be beneficial for your well-being.

Accept the Unknown

Finally, when getting a tarot card reading, be prepared to embrace the unknown. Have fun exploring and discovering yourself through the symbols presented by the cards.

Understanding a Tarot Card Deck

Each tarot deck has a total of 78 cards, each of which is divided into two basic categories, namely Major Arcana, and Minor Arcana, respectively.

Major Arcana

This section of the deck is the star of the show. The first 22 cards of the deck are encountered here. These are the cards that are most important in any reading, though the assistance of the rest of the deck is required to fully interpret their individual meanings. These cards are intended to provide spiritual insights.

Minor Arcana

The Minor Arcana comprises the next 56 cards in this numbered deck. Although these cards appear to be less important than those that comprise the Major Arcana, they are required for proper interpretation of a reading. Consider this section of the deck to be the set-up for the “Major” players. Minor Arcana cards represent and symbolise daily struggles.

Many tarot card readers will have tried several decks before settling on the one that works best for them. The ideal deck speaks to the reader, allowing the subtle messages it conveys to be understood. A tarot card deck is more than just beautiful images or symbols. It’s a manifestation of the subconscious. A reader’s complete understanding of a deck is critical, and they may spend years looking for the right one.

How to Safely Choose the Best Psychic Reader

You can’t expect a productive reading if you’re not happy with your reader, so take your time and follow these simple guidelines to ensure you choose someone you can rely on for all of your pressing questions.

Do Your Research

The internet has made it easier than ever before to get a sense of a site and the people who work on it. Spend some time online getting a sense of the company, how long they’ve been in business, and what they have to offer. What are their services and specialties? Do they screen their psychics, or do they hire whoever they want?

You can also use this time to narrow down who you want to work with. Many websites provide psychic profiles that can be used to get a sense of the person. Does the person in the profile picture capture your interest and give you a good vibe? What are their areas of expertise? How long have they been studying tarot cards?

Read Reviews

Most online tarot reading websites have a reviews section where you can get a sense of each reader and whether or not they’ll be a good match for your skill and personality. What do their customers think of their service? Is the person-friendly and caring? Is it important to you that they have a good sense of humor?

Look out for reviews that mention hidden fees or inexperienced psychics. See if you can find a site that offers a free session or a discounted reading for newcomers so you can give it a shot before committing.

Keep Searching

Remember that just because you don’t connect with an advisor during your first session doesn’t mean tarot readings aren’t for you. It’s natural that the best online advisor for one person might not be the best for another.

Continue searching until you find a good match.

Different Types of Card Reading

Websites provide a variety of psychic readings. Some advisors use psychic abilities, while others rely on trusted tools or ancient systems. Some psychics specialise in love and relationships, career forecasting, past lives, dream interpretation, pet communication, and other areas. Some of the most popular psychic readings are as follows:

Psychics

While all advisors have strong intuition, some are truly gifted clairvoyants who specialise in fortune-telling by hearing or feeling messages and seeing into the future.

Astrology

Astrologers utilise the stars to predict the course of your life. They have knowledge of your former life, destiny, and relationships.

Numerology

Using your birthday, a numerologist can provide you with deep insights into your destiny and life path.

Reading Tarot

Tarot cards are drawn one at a time or in spreads to answer questions and provide insight into important issues.

Online VS Offline Psychic Reading Services

When it comes to in-person reading there can be many downsides. The main issue is that finding a tarot card reader in your region may be tough. Such firms are frequently open during business hours, making it practically impossible for working individuals to receive a reading.

A range of communication options is available on many websites to assist with reading. For example, a more socially anxious person could have a reading via online chat or email. A more open person may prefer a video call for their tarot card reading. Whatever your needs are, there are choices available to meet them.

Online reading sites are also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring that you can book your reading on your own time rather than someone else’s. There are further advantages to online reading that are worth highlighting, such as free trials, refunds, and the extensive backgrounds of the readers. These aren’t items you’d discover in a physical reading establishment.

Many online psychic reading websites will also provide extra services that you may be interested in. Some examples are as follows:

Energy healing

Love compatibility

Horoscopes

Astrology

Angel cards

Dream interpretation

Relationship advice

Divination

In Conclusion: Which One Is The Best Online Psychic Reading Site?

You will not lose anything if you choose a good psychic site wisely. The five websites discussed in this post are among the best options available, as you can enjoy free initial minutes from the comfort of your own home. If this is your first time using a psychic service, we advise you to go for Kasamba because it is both affordable and user-friendly.