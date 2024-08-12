The 2028 Summer Olympics are four years away, but people are already buzzing about them — and not for the right reasons. The powerful, charismatic chairman of the L.A. Games — Casey Wasserman — has been accused of being a serial cheater.

The 50-year-old Hollywood mogul, whose eponymous sports and music talent agency guides the careers of global artists like Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay, “has had a chronic condition of sleeping with people who work for him,” an insider said in early August. The shocking claims were reportedly verified by 11 sources, including some of Casey’s alleged mistresses.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch on Monday, August 12. “Even more allegations are going to come out.”

The handsome businessman spearheaded the successful Los Angeles bid to welcome the 2028 Olympic Games, while also becoming chair of the the city’s Olympic Organizing Committee.

Although he saw success in his professional life, Casey — who has a reported net worth of $400 million — saw his marriage to philanthropist and movie music supervisor Laura Ziffren end with a 2021 divorce filing. The couple, who married in 2001, parted ways after more than 20 years together. During their relationship, they welcomed two children: a son, Emmet, born in 2003, and a daughter, Stella, born in 2005.

Casey’s “near-pathological” pursuit of other women reportedly began early in their union and followed a pattern: Sources claim he enjoyed affairs at the Beverly Hills Hotel and showered mistresses with gifts including Range Rovers, Christian Louboutin shoes, La Perla lingerie and designer purses. “The high heels, the crazy expensive shoes and purses, and the little outfits at work… that’s when you knew they were f–king,” says a separate source, adding, “He’s got a thing about shoes and cars.”

Multiple sources also claimed Casey had an affair with his assistant in the mid-2000s around the time he and his wife welcomed one of their children.

That was allegedly followed by romances with numerous other women: his former executive assistant Patricia Feau, who now works for the LA28 Olympic Committee (she’s denied an affair); a corporate jet flight attendant; one of his human resources staffers; and private plane stewardess turned artist Jenny Chandler — who is Casey’s current girlfriend. Jenny allegedly confessed her affair with Casey in an email to his wife in 2021. It was reportedly the final straw for their two-decade marriage. “Him and I have been together for 7 years, which he’s lied to you about,” read the email, which also named other alleged mistresses.

Jenny later joined Casey as his date for the 2024 Met Gala. The pair posed for photos on May 6 and coordinated their outfits to fit the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme.

Getty

The father of two comes from a long line of Hollywood success, largely raised by his grandfather, the legendary entertainment executive Lew Wasserman. Following the death of his grandfather, he inherited a multimillion-dollar trust fund, according to a published report.