Olivia Wilde is one of Hollywood’s most dedicated fit fanatics right now, as evidenced by her daily “pap walks” outside of Tracy Anderson’s studio — but many people wonder if she’ll recover from her antics in 2023 that put a major dent in her popularity as well as her career.

“Olivia is attempting to reverse the deep damage she caused herself in 2022 when all the drama around Don’t Worry Darling landed in her lap and she only has herself to blame,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “It’s been a tough climb back and she’s hit the jackpot by converting her casual friendship with Margot Robbie into her next movie project. But what’s weirder is Olivia’s obsession with staying Sunset Strip-hot with the nonstop ab-shredding workouts and accompanying photo ops.”

The insider continues, “Yes, she looks great for her age and isn’t resorting to liposuction to shape her body, but let’s get real. You don’t see Greta Gerwig doing anything like this. And four years ago people were predicting Olivia would have the exact kind of directing career that Greta is now enjoying — without being a complete bore about having ripped abs and sculpted upper arms.”

The source adds that Olivia, 40, did not “technically” pass up the opportunity to direct Barbie.

“Margot has maintained that Greta was always her first choice. But there was a period when Margot controlled the project, before she offered it to Greta, that Olivia easily could have swooped in and landed that job, and everybody in town knows it,” the insider says. “That has to be haunting to Olivia considering the setbacks she’s faced — and brought on herself — in the last two years.”

The insider concludes, “It’s disturbing that this is how she’s coping with it: getting ripped and cutting off all perceived industry enemies to try to regain her momentum. She’s making cutthroat hardbodies like Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston look positively cuddly by comparison! When almost nobody likes you anymore, it might be the only way to go: get hot, get ripped, don’t back off the gas pedal. But maybe Olivia should just wise up and make another good movie, as quickly and cheaply as possible. It’s her only way back!”‘

Olivia, who directed Don’t Worry Darling, was at the center of drama on set of the 2022 film because of her relationship with Harry Styles, which began shortly after she split from ex Jason Sudeikis. The Tron: Legacy star also faced backlash for her dispute with Shia LaBeouf, whom she claimed she fired from the movie before hiring Harry, 30, but Shia, 37, said this was not the case. Finally, Olivia came under fire for her rumored feud with Florence Pugh, although she shut down the speculation and defended the Don’t Worry Darling star after Florence, 28, missed the Venice Film Festival press conference in September 2023.

“Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she’s able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, to [Dune director] Denis Villeneuve for helping us,” Olivia said. “And we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film. … I don’t feel the need to contribute [to the gossip]. It’s sufficiently well nourished.”