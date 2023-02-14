Explaining herself. Olivia Wilde addressed the backlash online after referring to A$AP Rocky as “hot” amid his appearance at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12.

“For anyone who got it twisted … it’s hot to respect your partner,” the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 14, sharing a video of the rapper, 34, watching and recording Rihanna as she performed during the Apple Music halftime show. “Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat.”

Initially, the House alum had shared the same clip of Rocky with a different caption. “If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge,” Olivia wrote at the time, tagging both musicians in her Instagram Story.

Fans were quick to slam the actress, claiming that Olivia was being “inappropriate” with her social media post.

“The way she’s saying this with her whole chest and tagging both of them … it’s embarrassing,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Olivia Wilde always seems to be interested in what someone else’s man is doing.”

A third posted, “Honey. Please sit this one out. He is a taken man. Keep that salad dressing to your damn self,” seemingly referring to a past interview with Olivia and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis‘ former nanny which referenced the Booksmart director’s now-infamous salad dressing.

Olivia and Jason, were together for nine years, and welcomed two kids together, before she moved on with Harry Styles. Olivia and the One Direction singer went public with their romance in late 2020 and were together until November 2022. Now, it appears, the star is looking to move on.

Shutterstock (2)

Earlier this month, one source told Life & Style exclusively that the mother of two is “quietly dating again” following her most recent breakup. The insider explained that she’s with a “normal” man and is keeping things under wraps for the time being.

“He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on. He’s your typical average Joe,” the source shared. “She’s not giving too much away right now and wants to keep the relationship out of the spotlight until the time is right. The most important thing is he makes her super happy.”

However, a second insider revealed to Life & Style that “Olivia is focusing all her time on her children and being a great mom,” adding, “there is no truth to rumors that she is dating anyone and is keeping a low profile after her breakup with Harry.”