Olivia Plath Defends Keeping Ethan's Last Name After Split

Though Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath split in October 2023 and are currently in the middle of a divorce, the wedding and elopement photographer has no plans to drop her estranged husband’s last name.

“My last name being Plath, it’s been that way for my entire adult life,” Olivia, 26, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Wednesday, July 24. “I got married as kind of a sheltered kid and changed my name at that time. There’s no reason why I would go back to my maiden name. I’m not that girl anymore.”

The TV personality, whose maiden name is Meggs, married Ethan, 26, one year before his family’s TLC series, Welcome to Plathville, premiered in 2019. Their marriage and split have been a major part of the show through the years.

“Everything I’ve done as an adult has been in this name,” Olivia continued. “And also, there’s a staunch feminist part of me that is very against the idea of last names belonging to men. It’s [an] assimilation of letters that we use to identify people and who cares if it’s my name? It’s not harming or hurting anyone else.”

Olivia explained that keeping her husband’s last name does not mean she’s holding on to the relationship or hope of reconciling. She revealed that she realized she and Ethan had reached a “pattern” where the “fundamentals of the relationship hadn’t changed.”

“It’s just kicking a can down the road and that’s a pattern I don’t want to repeat for the rest of my life. It’s a pattern I don’t want to bring kids into,” she added. “I don’t think he’s a bad person, but I think he wasn’t my person. That was not the right fit. We gave it a run and learned a lot of things and we were kids when we got together, but as adults, I don’t think we were compatible.”

TLC/YouTube

The former couple announced their split after months of speculation that they were heading for a divorce.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a statement on social media on October 27, 2023. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

She continued, “There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”

Meanwhile, Ethan wrote on his social media of the separation, “Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals. I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

The eldest Plath sibling and his estranged wife jointly divorce paperwork in Carver County, Minnesota, on February 21, In Touch confirmed. Their date of separation was listed as February 25, 2023. They cited the reason for the split as an “irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage.