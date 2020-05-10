A daughter’s love. Olivia Jade Giannulli shared a touching tribute to her mom, Lori Loughlin, in honor of Mother’s Day, as the Full House alum awaits trial for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there. Thank you, God, for mine [four white heart emojis]!!!!” Olivia, 20, wrote in a caption of two throwback photos featuring the mommy-daughter duo. “You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years, making it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much [and] cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today [and] forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. [red heart emoji] I LOVE YOU.”

Olivia’s public message comes just days after her parents were dealt a blow in their ongoing legal battle. On Friday, May 8, a judge denied a motion to drop charges against Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli and several other parents who were indicted in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli, 56, filed their request in March, one month before photos they allegedly took of Olivia and their 21-year-old daughter, Bella, in the midst of the scheme surfaced. In the photos obtained by In Touch, two women with blurred faces — identified by prosecutors as Olivia Jade and Bella — could be seen using rowing machines while wearing athletic gear. The TV star’s daughters were “mortified” after the images were released, an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time.

“And now, her daughters are once again begging her to plead guilty or make some kind of deal, if it’s not too late,” the source added. “It seems like the case against Lori can’t get any worse, but she still can’t fathom the idea of spending one day behind bars. She seemed to be in denial until the recent photos of her daughters Olivia and Bella rowing, and Mossimo’s personal emails detailing the scam, were presented as evidence. It’s not only damaging to her case but embarrassing as hell.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In March 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested and charged — along with 15 other parents — with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in connection to the nationwide scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly bribed the University of Southern California with $500,000 in return for their daughters’ acceptance to the school. The girls applied as crew team recruits even though they never participated in the sport.

The couple pleaded not guilty in April 2019. In October, they were slapped with additional charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, to which they pleaded not guilty as well. Loughlin could be facing up to 50 years in federal prison for her involvement if she’s found guilty.