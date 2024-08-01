Offset Owes $1.6 Million in Tax Liens Amid Cardi B Divorce

Offset is not having a good time right now. The rapper was hit with two separate tax liens totaling to $1.6 million, In Touch can confirm. The news came shortly after his soon-to-be ex-wife Cardi B filed for divorce.

The massive debt remains unpaid, according to The U.S. Sun, which was the first to break the news on Thursday, August 1. Offset, 32, was notified of the first federal tax lien in April and equals $1,575,266.00. He was then hit with a second one on June 11. That tax lien was reported to be $32,963. Cardi B’s name was not listed on either of the documents.

Cardi’s rep confirmed to Page Six on Thursday, August 1, that the “WAP” artist had filed for divorce from Offset for a second time on Wednesday, July 31. The outlet also reported that Cardi, 31, was seeking primary custody of the former couple’s two children, daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.

Rumors have been swirling for months that Offset had been unfaithful in his marriage to Cardi and a divorce was on the horizon. However, a source revealed to Page Six that there was more to the story and the cheating rumors “were not the straw that broke the camel’s back” in Cardi’s decision.

“They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the insider told the publication. “This is something she wants to do. They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now.”

The source continued, “It’s not something that happened overnight … They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable.”

Cardi also allegedly wants to avoid the divorce getting messy.

“She has no ill will towards him. She’s wishing him the best. She’s not going into this next season [of her life] with any beef or any drama. She wants everything to be very peaceful,” the insider explained.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

The same day that the news broke about Cardi and Offset’s impending divorce, the “I Like It” rapper announced that she was expecting her third child.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” Cardi wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 1. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Along with the caption, the soon-to-be mom of three shared a carousel of photos that showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

Fans had speculated that Offset and Cardi were expecting another child for weeks. However, the rumors kicked into high gear when the “Bad and Boujie” artist denied that he was cheating on Cardi in July.

“People really need to do the research … I’m at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8 month pregnant women wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!” Offset wrote in response to The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram post on Wednesday, July 31.