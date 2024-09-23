From “Octomom” to grandma! Nadya Suleman revealed she’s now a first-time grandmother after one of her 14 children welcomed baby No. 1 with his wife.

Nadya, 49, waited more than three weeks to make the announcement, sharing a photo of an infant’s foot peeking out from behind a pink blanket on Sunday, September 22.

“Thank you my son and my lovely daughter-in-law for giving us this beautiful gift! We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl you are so very loved, and we can’t wait to watch you grow!!” the California native wrote in the Instagram caption, adding that the infant was born on August 30.

Nadya’s third-oldest child, son Joshua, and his wife were the ones who welcomed their first child.

Fans sent their best wishes in the comments of the post.

“Congratulations. Love pictures of a little feet. I just became a first-time grandma and boy is it amazing,” one woman wrote, while another remarked, “OMG can’t believe you are a grandma now.”

“Congratulations g’ma! What a blessing! Enjoy Sweetie! Many more to come!” one person commented, while another joked about the baby, “This girl’s 13 uncles and aunts will never let her get bullied.”

Nadya let it slip that Joshua, 21, had a child on the way during a 21st birthday tribute post to him on August 20.

“I am so proud of the man you are becoming. You are smart, funny, hardworking, loyal, humble, and now a devoted husband and soon to be father,” she began in the caption next to photos of Joshua as a child.

“You have overcome seemingly impossible obstacles this year and have come out the other side stronger and more resilient. Words cannot express how much I love and respect you. May God continue to protect and bless you abundantly! Happy 21st birthday, my third born ‘baby.’ I love you,” Nadya added.

She also noted why the photos only showed her son in his childhood years, writing, “P.S. Maybe one day you’ll allow me to actually share an updated picture.”

Prior to giving birth to Joshua — whom she calls “JJ” — Nadya welcomed her eldest child, son Elijah — also known as “Eli” — in 2001, followed by daughter Amerah in 2002. Nadya then gave birth to son Aidan followed by twins Caleb and Calyssa before welcoming her octuplets in 2009.

While Joshua has remained one of the most private of Nadya’s 14 kids, she gave some rare insight into him when he became an adult in August 2021.

“Happy 18th birthday to my second oldest son Joshua. You have grown into a highly intelligent, self-motivated, hardworking, responsible, and respectful young man (despite being the ONLY non-vegan in the family),” she wrote in a tribute post.

“You are a rare and unique individual, with the most sardonic sense of humor of anyone I’ve ever known. I love you more than words can express. You are loved and appreciated by us all. I respect your choice to remain private, and always will,” she added.

Single mom Nadya conceived all 14 of her children via in vitro fertilization and has never revealed who the father or fathers of the kids are. Her physician, Dr. Michael Kamrava, implanted 12 embryos that resulted in her octuplets, even though medical guidelines recommend no more than two be done at the same time. As a result, the California Medical Board revoked his license in 2011.

Nadya’s eight babies were born on January 26, 2009, and remain the longest-surviving octuplets in medical history.

In a January 26 Instagram post, the proud mom shared a tribute to her teenagers. “Happy 15th birthday Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai! I am so proud of the young adults you are growing into! Stay true to yourselves, humble, kind, and honest. I am so grateful for your love and am beyond blessed to have you in my life. I love you,” next to a photo from a birthday party when the eight were still toddlers.