O.J. Simpson’s longtime attorney Malcolm LaVergne is making moves in court to speed along the process of auctioning off his personal property as Ron Goldman’s father demands a nine-figure sum from the estate, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Malcolm said he has spoken to several auction houses that could end up selling O.J.’s memorabilia.

Malcolm asked the court for permission to sell O.J.’s “unique and high-profile personal property through auction houses, waiving the usual requirement for court confirmation to maximize the Estate’s value for creditors and interested parties.”

O.J. died at the age of 76 earlier this year.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” his family said.

Getty

Malcolm filed a petition days later asking to be named administrator of O.J.’s estate.

He explained the late NFL star’s children were the beneficiaries of the will that O.J. signed months before his death. O.J. never paid off the judgment that was awarded to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in a civil suit brought after her was acquitted on murder charges.

Nicole and Ron were murdered on June 12, 1994.

Over the years, Ron’s father, Fred Goldman, attempted to seize O.J.’s assets to collect on the judgment but was unsuccessful for the most part.

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

Following his death, Fred said, “The only thing I have to say is that today is just a further reminder of how long we have missed my son, how long he’s been gone, and the only thing that is important today are the victims. That’s it.”

A rep for the Goldman family added, “He died without penance. He did not want to give a dime, a nickel to Fred [Goldman], never, anything, never.”

Malcolm initially said he hoped the Goldman family received nothing from the estate but quickly backtracked from the remarks.

He said he would meet with Fred and the Brown family to determine how to resolve the judgment as best as possible.

Malcolm did note that O.J. had been hit with a $500,000 tax lien before his death, which made things more complicated.

As In Touch first reported, last week, Fred filed a $117 million creditor’s claim against O.J.’s estate. He said the original judgment from the civil lawsuit had swelled with interest over the years.

In his motion, Fred’s filing read, “I affirm that the amount of the claim, $117,041,675.27 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing thereafter at the daily rate of $26,402.3630, or the alternative claim amount as explained above, $73,148,948.71 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing at the daily rate thereafter of $16,638.73, is justly due. I also affirm that all payments have been credited and there are no offsets known to the affiant.”

VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images

In his motion to sell off O.J.’s property, Malcolm said O.J. “was in possession of certain items of personal property that were unique to him and may draw significant interest from the public for purchase. For example, the Decedent was in possession of a Heisman Trophy at the time of his passing (whether the trophy is authentic, or a replica, remains unclear). Other personal property items that may draw interest from the public include golf clubs, Mr. Simpson’s vehicle and even his driver’s license.”

A judge has yet to rule on Malcolm’s petition to sell the property.