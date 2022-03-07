Written in partnership with Amir Bakian

Public relations has come a long way in the past few years. No longer is it about sending out press releases and hoping someone takes notice. Today, PR professionals use innovative social media approaches to get their clients’ stories out there. That’s because that is where people are.

Nowadays, more and more people are on social media every day, so it’s crucial to be where your customers are if you want to know what they want. Whether you’re a business, nonprofit, or individual, you need to be using social media to reach your target audience. You also need an innovative PR partner who understands the changing landscape, like the top-ranking firm NOW PR.

NOW PR is a premier, trendsetting public relations and communications agency based in Los Angeles, California. The agency has an exemplary track record of taking brands in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle spaces to greater heights. Consequently, it has gained the loyalty of some of the biggest names in those industries in the 6+ years of its existence. The firm is the brainchild of Tash Greizen, an expert jewelry designer with a good understanding of the impact an image can have on a brand.

NOW PR was born to fill a gap Tash, its founder, felt existed in the market. As a creative person, she was looking for a PR agency that would understand her vision and help her communicate it to her audience. When she found none, she took it upon herself to create what she’d have wanted. With her team, Tash helps her clients achieve their goals and visions through a progressive approach.

At NOW PR, the team understands the ever-changing social landscape needs innovative and fresh solutions for best results. Therefore, the team has revolutionized how PR agencies approach branding by consistently evolving to compete in a modern and creative world. Tash believes you always have to stay on top of your game and constantly elevate your brand to stay on top. For NOW PR, that includes continuously investing in itself and its team.

NOW PR has maintained relevance in the industry by representing some of the world’s most-followed brands and It Girls. With Tash’s knowledge and passion, and the company’s directors, the brand has all the tools it needs to foster and nurture brands into household names. Tash is also intentional about women’s empowerment and mentorship, which has endeared her brand to many. This instills confidence in their clients and makes them feel at home, which increases the brand’s growth.

NOW PR continues to do that every day. The brand has expanded its operations and added multiple branches to the agency over the past few years. These include NOW Magazine and their photo studio, NOW Studios. NOW PR has offices in Las Vegas too. The expansion has allowed the brand to reach a broader audience and help more clients. It has also established the NOW brand as a reputable agency and seen it placed on a list of the top 10 PR agencies in Los Angeles. The brand plans to continue its expansion mission over the next few years. Its goal is to build a PR empire with branches all over the world. Currently, plans to open branches in Paris and New York are underway.