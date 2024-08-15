North West seemed to be taking fashion inspiration from stepmom Bianca Censori while in New York City, even though she was in town with mother Kim Kardashian.

Despite high temperatures above 80 degrees, North, 11, donned a large furry hat on Wednesday, August 14, that was nearly identical to one that Bianca, 29, wore to designer Amina Muaddi‘s pop-up store in Dubai in December 2023.

For that outing, the former architect infamously carried a stuffed animal, which appeared to be a fawn, to go along with her quirky outfit while attending the event with her husband and North’s dad, Kanye West.

Instead of a stuffed animal, North carried her pet Pomeranian Sushi in her arms as she and Kim, 43, made their way to the dinner at the Polo Bar.

MEGA

While the tween wore a long-sleeved white shirt with a grey argyle sweater vest and shorts, Kim looked far more summery in a strapless yellow triangle Miu Miu top and tan suede bell bottoms.

The *”Miss Westie” music artist has been spending quite a bit of time with her dad, 47, and Bianca, after Kim revealed that her daughter preferred staying with Ye at his condo instead of her $60 million mansion due to his simpler living style.

“She’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best,’” Kim said of North during a conversation with her sister Kourtney Kardashian in a November 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

Quoting her daughter, Kim said of Ye, “‘He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment.’”

She continued about North, “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”

When it came to Ye’s claim that he and Bianca cook their own meals, Kim snarked, “That is amazing that you make Ramen,” while Kourtney, 45, added, “You boil water and pour it onto some noodles.”

While North seemed to take a major fashion cue from Bianca in her furry hat, Kim revealed that her daughter “always complains” about her outfits during Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference in March 2022.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing. She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black,” the Skims founder revealed. “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Then] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

Even when it came to Kim’s pearl-covered Schiaparelli gown she wore to the 2023 Met Gala, North was still critical of the outfit.

On a November 2023 episode of The Kardashians, North accompanied Kim to her fitting for the ​dress, which was draped in pearls, and was bold enough to tell her mom the ​pearls looked “fake.”

When the reality star explained to her daughter that the pearls were actually very expensive, North clapped back with, “I like the pearls. I just don’t like that it looks, like, from the Dollar Store.”

While North seems to love giving Kim a hard time, she has been photographed with Bianca appearing well-behaved, often holding hands with her stepmother.

Ye praised how his wife had embraced his four kids he shares with Kim in a birthday tribute to Bianca on January 6.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children,” the rapper captioned a photo. “I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.”