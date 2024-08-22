As Norah O’Donnell prepares to step down from the CBS Evening News anchor chair after the upcoming election, sources exclusively tell In Touch not to expect any tearful goodbyes or heartfelt farewells after what they say is a history of high-maintenance demands.

“O’Donnell’s exit is a breath of fresh air for many at CBS,” says a source close to the network. “There’s a palpable sense of enthusiasm.”

“Norah’s daily demands and explosive temper have left the team on edge, with some even reduced to tears,” the source adds of the 50-year-old television journalist. “People are ready to see her go!”